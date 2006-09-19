Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома Green Odyssey 2

Green Odyssey 2

Stéphane Planchon, Pierre Perez-Vergara

Kosinus  • R&B и фанк  • 2006

1

Earth And Sky

Pierre Perez-Vergara

3:19

2

Earth And Sky Soft

Pierre Perez-Vergara

3:16

3

Earth And Sky Acoustic

Pierre Perez-VergaraStéphane Planchon

1:18

4

Earth And Sky Drums

Stéphane Planchon

1:31

5

Higher Step

Pierre Perez-Vergara

2:43

6

Higher Step Soft

Pierre Perez-Vergara

2:43

7

Higher Step Acoustic

Pierre Perez-Vergara

1:12

8

Higher Step Drums

Stéphane Planchon

1:24

9

This Place

Pierre Perez-Vergara

2:28

10

This Place Soft

Pierre Perez-Vergara

1:17

11

This Place Acoustic

Pierre Perez-Vergara

1:16

12

This Place Drums

Stéphane Planchon

1:03

13

Giant Valley

Pierre Perez-Vergara

2:45

14

Giant Valley Soft

Pierre Perez-Vergara

2:36

15

Giant Valley Acoustic

Pierre Perez-Vergara

1:15

16

Giant Valley Drums

Stéphane Planchon

1:08

17

New Freedom

Pierre Perez-Vergara

2:37

18

New Freedom Soft

Pierre Perez-Vergara

2:42

19

New Freedom Acoustic

Pierre Perez-Vergara

1:19

20

New Freedom Drums

Stéphane Planchon

1:06

21

Hillside

Pierre Perez-Vergara

2:38

22

Hillside Soft

Pierre Perez-Vergara

2:38

23

Hillside Acoustic

Pierre Perez-Vergara

1:24

24

Hillside Drums

Stéphane Planchon

1:07

25

Universal Vision

Pierre Perez-Vergara

2:22

26

Universal Vision Soft

Pierre Perez-Vergara

2:26

27

Universal Vision Acoustic

Pierre Perez-Vergara

1:15

28

Universal Vision Drums

Stéphane Planchon

1:12

29

Mountain Crest

Pierre Perez-Vergara

2:36

30

Mountain Crest Soft

Pierre Perez-Vergara

2:35

31

Mountain Crest Acoustic

Pierre Perez-Vergara

1:11

32

Mountain Crest Drums

Stéphane Planchon

1:10

33

Sight Land

Pierre Perez-Vergara

3:05

34

Sight Land Soft

Pierre Perez-Vergara

3:06

35

Sight Land Acoustic

Pierre Perez-Vergara

1:16

36

Sight Land Drums

Stéphane Planchon

1:16

37

Destinies

Pierre Perez-Vergara

3:19

38

Destinies Soft

Pierre Perez-Vergara

3:19

39

Destinies Acoustic

Pierre Perez-Vergara

1:15

40

Destinies Drums

Stéphane Planchon

1:03

1

Earth And Sky

Pierre Perez-Vergara

3:19

2

Earth And Sky Soft

Pierre Perez-Vergara

3:16

3

Earth And Sky Acoustic

Pierre Perez-VergaraStéphane Planchon

1:18

4

Earth And Sky Drums

Stéphane Planchon

1:31

5

Higher Step

Pierre Perez-Vergara

2:43

6

Higher Step Soft

Pierre Perez-Vergara

2:43

7

Higher Step Acoustic

Pierre Perez-Vergara

1:12

8

Higher Step Drums

Stéphane Planchon

1:24

9

This Place

Pierre Perez-Vergara

2:28

10

This Place Soft

Pierre Perez-Vergara

1:17

11

This Place Acoustic

Pierre Perez-Vergara

1:16

12

This Place Drums

Stéphane Planchon

1:03

13

Giant Valley

Pierre Perez-Vergara

2:45

14

Giant Valley Soft

Pierre Perez-Vergara

2:36

15

Giant Valley Acoustic

Pierre Perez-Vergara

1:15

16

Giant Valley Drums

Stéphane Planchon

1:08

17

New Freedom

Pierre Perez-Vergara

2:37

18

New Freedom Soft

Pierre Perez-Vergara

2:42

19

New Freedom Acoustic

Pierre Perez-Vergara

1:19

20

New Freedom Drums

Stéphane Planchon

1:06

21

Hillside

Pierre Perez-Vergara

2:38

22

Hillside Soft

Pierre Perez-Vergara

2:38

23

Hillside Acoustic

Pierre Perez-Vergara

1:24

24

Hillside Drums

Stéphane Planchon

1:07

25

Universal Vision

Pierre Perez-Vergara

2:22

26

Universal Vision Soft

Pierre Perez-Vergara

2:26

27

Universal Vision Acoustic

Pierre Perez-Vergara

1:15

28

Universal Vision Drums

Stéphane Planchon

1:12

29

Mountain Crest

Pierre Perez-Vergara

2:36

30

Mountain Crest Soft

Pierre Perez-Vergara

2:35

31

Mountain Crest Acoustic

Pierre Perez-Vergara

1:11

32

Mountain Crest Drums

Stéphane Planchon

1:10

33

Sight Land

Pierre Perez-Vergara

3:05

34

Sight Land Soft

Pierre Perez-Vergara

3:06

35

Sight Land Acoustic

Pierre Perez-Vergara

1:16

36

Sight Land Drums

Stéphane Planchon

1:16

37

Destinies

Pierre Perez-Vergara

3:19

38

Destinies Soft

Pierre Perez-Vergara

3:19

39

Destinies Acoustic

Pierre Perez-Vergara

1:15

40

Destinies Drums

Stéphane Planchon

1:03

Другие альбомы исполнителя

Постер альбома Green Project

Green Project