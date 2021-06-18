Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома The Unsolicited Dance

The Unsolicited Dance

Strings & The Things

BGA Music  • Фолк  • 2021

1

Fuaim Gathering

Strings & ThingsFionn Morrison

4:36

2

Jigtime

Strings & ThingsFionn MorrisonCaoimhe Maher

3:53

3

The Unsolicited Dance

Strings & ThingsFionn Morrison

3:45

4

My Dreams Are Not Enough

Strings & ThingsCaoimhe Maher

5:38

5

Anorak Jack

Strings & ThingsCaoimhe Maher

3:51

6

Hurtful Souls

StringsThe Things

4:16

7

Anywhere But Down

Strings & ThingsCaoimhe Maher

3:58

8

Pedantic Platypus

StringsThe Things

3:07

9

What If

StringsThe Things

3:30

10

Sweet Daisy

Strings & ThingsCaoimhe Maher

4:16

11

Filter

StringsThe Things

4:12

12

Run From You

StringsThe Things

3:08

