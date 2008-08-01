Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома A Guide To Protest Music

A Guide To Protest Music

Various Artists

Koka Media  • Музыка мира  • 2008

1

Run With You

Frederic Vitani

3:28

2

Steed of Peace

Frederic Vitani

2:02

3

Take Your Time

Frederic Vitani

2:21

4

We Got the Power

Frederic Vitani

2:53

5

Spiritual Journey

Frederic Vitani

2:10

6

Can I Dream (Acoustic)

Alain TristantFranck lascombes

2:39

7

Peace Revolution

Mike PelanconiMax Gilkes

1:55

8

Mi Pueblo

Pájaro Canzani

2:21

9

El Che

Pájaro Canzani

2:36

10

La Violeta

Pájaro Canzani

2:35

11

Mama Revolucion

Pájaro Canzani

3:41

12

A for Anarchy

Frederic Vitani

1:44

13

Punk Riot

Frederic Vitani

2:04

14

No Go Pogo

Frederic Vitani

1:41

15

Guerres de Civilisation

Kad AchouriTom Linden

2:00

16

Pum Ching Bomba

Alexandre Barcelona

2:32

17

Free South Africa

Pascal Danaë

2:27

18

On the Mountain

Pascal Danaë

2:19

19

When Johnny Comes Marching Home

Frederic Vitani

1:35

20

The Bleeding Irish

Frederic Vitani

1:42

21

Dansons la Carmagnole

Eric Gemsa

1:16

