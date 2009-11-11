Unplugged Folk Songs

Слушатели
На основе совпадения вкусов
Ого! Похоже, вы единственный, кто слушает этот трек
Lionel Wendling, Lisa Doby
1
Paper Promises
Lionel WendlingLisa Doby
2
Promises Of An Harmonica
Lionel Wendling
3
Everlasting
4
Everlasting Harmonica
5
Nowhere Goin
6
Goin Nowhere With An Harmonica
7
Strollin On
8
Strollin On An Harmonica
9
I Wanna See You
10
I Wanna See A Harmonica
11
Just A Rainbow
12
Just A Harmonica
13
You Make Me Smile
14
You Make A Harmonica
15
Just Wasting Time
16
Just Time For A Harmonica
17
Breezes
18
Breezes Of A Harmonica
19
For A Ride
20
For A Harmonica
21
No One Else
22
No One With A Harmonica
23
Far Away Behind
24
Beyond A Harmonica
25
Long As You Need Me
26
You Need A Harmonica
27
Only Yesterday
28
Only A Harmonica
29
Mind Whisper
30
Whisper Of A Harmonica
31
The Sunny Side Of You
32
The Sunny Harmonica
My Shorter's Way
Center Parcs Noël Autrement Jingle Bells
You Know You Know
Repetitive Strings
Western Swing 2
Feel-Good US Guitars
Показать ещё
Almond Blossom
La Petite Naples, Vol. 2
Frenchy
Time After Time
Origami Harvest
Colors of Love Tour (Live in Las Vegas)