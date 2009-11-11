Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Unplugged Folk Songs

Unplugged Folk Songs

Lionel Wendling, Lisa Doby

Kosinus  • Фолк  • 2009

1

Paper Promises

Lionel WendlingLisa Doby

1:19

2

Promises Of An Harmonica

Lionel Wendling

1:19

3

Everlasting

Lionel WendlingLisa Doby

1:06

4

Everlasting Harmonica

Lionel Wendling

1:06

5

Nowhere Goin

Lionel WendlingLisa Doby

1:43

6

Goin Nowhere With An Harmonica

Lionel Wendling

1:43

7

Strollin On

Lionel WendlingLisa Doby

1:23

8

Strollin On An Harmonica

Lionel Wendling

1:23

9

I Wanna See You

Lionel WendlingLisa Doby

1:21

10

I Wanna See A Harmonica

Lionel Wendling

1:21

11

Just A Rainbow

Lionel WendlingLisa Doby

1:43

12

Just A Harmonica

Lionel Wendling

1:43

13

You Make Me Smile

Lionel WendlingLisa Doby

1:18

14

You Make A Harmonica

Lionel Wendling

1:18

15

Just Wasting Time

Lionel WendlingLisa Doby

1:39

16

Just Time For A Harmonica

Lionel Wendling

1:39

17

Breezes

Lionel WendlingLisa Doby

1:42

18

Breezes Of A Harmonica

Lionel Wendling

1:42

19

For A Ride

Lionel WendlingLisa Doby

1:32

20

For A Harmonica

Lionel Wendling

1:32

21

No One Else

Lionel WendlingLisa Doby

1:15

22

No One With A Harmonica

Lionel Wendling

1:15

23

Far Away Behind

Lionel WendlingLisa Doby

1:29

24

Beyond A Harmonica

Lionel Wendling

1:29

25

Long As You Need Me

Lionel WendlingLisa Doby

0:56

26

You Need A Harmonica

Lionel Wendling

0:56

27

Only Yesterday

Lionel WendlingLisa Doby

1:36

28

Only A Harmonica

Lionel Wendling

1:36

29

Mind Whisper

Lionel WendlingLisa Doby

1:35

30

Whisper Of A Harmonica

Lionel Wendling

1:35

31

The Sunny Side Of You

Lionel WendlingLisa Doby

1:06

32

The Sunny Harmonica

Lionel Wendling

1:06

