Альбом
Постер альбома Sports Orchestral, Vol. 5

Sports Orchestral, Vol. 5

Various Artists

UPM-US  • Инструментальная  • 2020

1

Greatness Awaits

John K. SandsMarc FerrariMichael A Tremante

2:33

2

Awakening

John K. SandsMark Richmond PhillipsMarc FerrariJoseph Sanders

2:26

3

Battle For Justice

John K. SandsMark Richmond PhillipsMarc FerrariWilliam Theodore Musser

2:33

4

Lethal Moves

John K. SandsMarc FerrariMichael A Tremante

2:18

5

Glory Be Mine

John K. SandsMarc FerrariMichael A Tremante

2:43

6

Break The Chains

John K. SandsJosh HeinemanElliott Chamberlin

2:48

7

Undaunted

John K. SandsMarc FerrariMichael A Tremante

2:37

8

Ready For Battle

John K. SandsJosh HeinemanElliott Chamberlin

2:47

9

On The Verge

John K. SandsMarc FerrariMichael A Tremante

2:38

10

Angel Of Death

John K. SandsMark Richmond PhillipsMarc FerrariWilliam Theodore Musser

2:42

11

New Heroes

John K. SandsMarc FerrariMichael A Tremante

2:37

12

Champions Unite

John K. SandsMarc FerrariMichael A Tremante

2:28

