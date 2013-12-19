Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома Cerebral Criminology

Cerebral Criminology

Modus Operandi

Modus Operandi  • Инструментальная  • 2013

1

Twisting My Thoughts

Modus Operandi

2:25

2

Premeditated Emotion

Modus Operandi

2:18

3

Facing Eventualities

Modus Operandi

2:16

4

Deceptive Suspects

Modus Operandi

2:10

5

Gritty Determination

Modus Operandi

2:20

6

Further From The Truth

Modus Operandi

2:15

7

I Will Find You

Modus Operandi

2:15

8

No Changing My Mind

Modus Operandi

2:22

9

Fear Away

Modus Operandi

2:06

10

Mapping Strategies

Modus Operandi

2:02

11

Admitting To It

Modus Operandi

2:05

12

Pondering Solutions

Modus Operandi

2:10

13

Sooner Than You Think

Modus Operandi

2:32

14

All The Way Down

Modus Operandi

2:21

15

Foreboding Memory

Modus Operandi

2:21

16

Unavoidable Truth

Modus Operandi

2:16

17

In The Aftermath

Modus Operandi

2:20

18

Recon Beacon

Modus Operandi

2:21

19

The Problem Set Before Us

Modus Operandi

2:04

20

Into Turmoil

Modus Operandi

2:14

1

Twisting My Thoughts

Modus Operandi

2:25

2

Premeditated Emotion

Modus Operandi

2:18

3

Facing Eventualities

Modus Operandi

2:16

4

Deceptive Suspects

Modus Operandi

2:10

5

Gritty Determination

Modus Operandi

2:20

6

Further From The Truth

Modus Operandi

2:15

7

I Will Find You

Modus Operandi

2:15

8

No Changing My Mind

Modus Operandi

2:22

9

Fear Away

Modus Operandi

2:06

10

Mapping Strategies

Modus Operandi

2:02

11

Admitting To It

Modus Operandi

2:05

12

Pondering Solutions

Modus Operandi

2:10

13

Sooner Than You Think

Modus Operandi

2:32

14

All The Way Down

Modus Operandi

2:21

15

Foreboding Memory

Modus Operandi

2:21

16

Unavoidable Truth

Modus Operandi

2:16

17

In The Aftermath

Modus Operandi

2:20

18

Recon Beacon

Modus Operandi

2:21

19

The Problem Set Before Us

Modus Operandi

2:04

20

Into Turmoil

Modus Operandi

2:14

Другие альбомы исполнителя

Постер альбома Reais

Reais

Постер альбома Flores

Flores

Постер альбома Crypto Currents

Crypto Currents

Постер альбома Barbaric Drama

Barbaric Drama

Постер альбома Inspiring Friends

Inspiring Friends

Постер альбома Biorhythm Analysis

Biorhythm Analysis