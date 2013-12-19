Cerebral Criminology

Слушатели
Modus Operandi
1
Twisting My Thoughts
2
Premeditated Emotion
3
Facing Eventualities
4
Deceptive Suspects
5
Gritty Determination
6
Further From The Truth
7
I Will Find You
8
No Changing My Mind
9
Fear Away
10
Mapping Strategies
11
Admitting To It
12
Pondering Solutions
13
Sooner Than You Think
14
All The Way Down
15
Foreboding Memory
16
Unavoidable Truth
17
In The Aftermath
18
Recon Beacon
19
The Problem Set Before Us
20
Into Turmoil
Reais
Flores
Crypto Currents
Barbaric Drama
Inspiring Friends
Biorhythm Analysis
