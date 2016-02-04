Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Watching & Waiting II

Watching & Waiting II

Modus Operandi

Modus Operandi  • Инструментальная  • 2016

1

Minutes Passing

Modus Operandi

2:22

2

Clocks That Will Not Tick

Modus Operandi

2:20

3

Waking Up Late

Modus Operandi

2:11

4

Light And Dark

Modus Operandi

2:14

5

Focused On The Moment

Modus Operandi

2:24

6

Before The Dawn

Modus Operandi

2:03

7

Strength In Time

Modus Operandi

2:13

8

Wasted Time

Modus Operandi

2:06

9

Crashing Time

Modus Operandi

2:13

10

From Afar

Modus Operandi

2:12

11

Goes By So Fast

Modus Operandi

2:11

12

Hoping To See Her

Modus OperandiRICK URBAN

2:16

13

Looking For A New World

Modus Operandi

2:09

14

Stay The Course

Modus Operandi

2:07

