Альбом
Постер альбома Church Potluck

Church Potluck

Three Ingredients or Less

Three Ingredients or Less  • R&B и фанк  • 2012

1

Deep In The Heart

Three Ingredients or Less

2:12

2

Be Thou My Vision

Three Ingredients or Less

1:48

3

Just A Closer Walk With Thee

Three Ingredients or Less

1:33

4

This Is My Father's World

Three Ingredients or Less

2:16

5

Shall We Gather At The River (piano)

Three Ingredients or Less

1:32

6

Shall We Gather At The River (pump organ)

Three Ingredients or Less

1:33

7

Clouds Pass Us By

Three Ingredients or Less

1:44

8

Leaning On The Everlasting Arms

Three Ingredients or Less

1:16

9

We've Walked Many Miles

Three Ingredients or Less

1:50

10

Precious Lord, Take My Hand

Three Ingredients or Less

1:52

11

An Arc Toward Justice

Three Ingredients or Less

1:42

12

He Leadeth Me

Three Ingredients or Less

1:05

13

Sweet Hour Of Prayer

Three Ingredients or Less

2:11

14

Pleas Of The Faithful

Three Ingredients or Less

1:36

15

Simple Man's Work Song

Three Ingredients or Less

2:06

