Modus Operandi
1
The View From Here
2
Beachside Prelude
3
My Heart Shimmers
4
Hand In Hand
5
First Love Last Love
6
Unhurried Conversation
7
Come Around to You
8
Poppy Field Romp
9
Remember Those Days Fondly
10
Sentimental Sunset
11
Life And Love In Motion
12
Beach Combers
13
Always And Always
14
Love Bird Longing
15
A Walk In The Meadow
16
Love Begins Anew
17
Walk In The Woods
18
Fly Away Gift Baskets
19
Stars On The Water
20
Running Up The Coast
21
Starting Over With You
22
Can't Let Go
