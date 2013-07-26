Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома The New Frontier

The New Frontier

Jonathan Elias, Sarah Trevino

FirstCom Music  • Инструментальная  • 2013

1

A Moment Of Excellence

Jonathan EliasSarah Trevino

2:07

2

Practical Thinking

Jonathan EliasMike Joseph Fraumeni

2:05

3

Simple Complexities

Jonathan EliasMike Joseph Fraumeni

1:37

4

The Events Of The Day

Jonathan EliasSarah Trevino

2:08

5

Fully Connected

Jonathan EliasSarah Trevino

1:58

6

Tomorrow Is Today

Jonathan EliasSarah Trevino

2:13

7

Through The Glass Ceiling

Jonathan EliasMike Joseph Fraumeni

1:42

8

Stories Unknown

Jonathan EliasSarah Trevino

2:11

9

The Next Frontier

Jonathan EliasMike Joseph Fraumeni

2:14

10

All Of The Possibilities

Jonathan EliasSarah Trevino

2:06

11

Taking The Leap

Jonathan EliasSarah Trevino

2:18

12

Time On Your Side

Jonathan EliasSarah Trevino

2:02

13

Building A Dream

Jonathan EliasMike Joseph Fraumeni

1:58

14

After The Dawn

Jonathan EliasSarah Trevino

1:59

15

Reach The Peak

Jonathan EliasSarah Trevino

2:12

