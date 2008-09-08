Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома The Holidays Are Here

The Holidays Are Here

John Hunter, Jr., Jonathan Slott

FirstCom Music  • Фолк  • 2008

1

Bells Bright

John Hunter, Jr.Jonathan SlottJames Driscoll

2:06

2

I've Been Good This Year

John Hunter, Jr.Jonathan SlottJames J Henderson

2:08

3

Time In Your Life

John Hunter, Jr.Jonathan SlottJames Driscoll

2:38

4

My First Sled

John Hunter, Jr.Jonathan SlottJason Zaffary

2:06

5

Joy To The Season

John Hunter, Jr.Jonathan SlottJonathan Still

2:14

6

Giftwrapped

John Hunter, Jr.Jonathan SlottJason Zaffary

2:08

7

The Meaning

John Hunter, Jr.Jonathan SlottJames Driscoll

2:07

8

Modern Holiday

John Hunter, Jr.Jonathan SlottNicholas Seeley

2:03

9

One Christmas Wish

John Hunter, Jr.Jonathan SlottJonathan Still

2:01

10

Holiday Jewel

John Hunter, Jr.Jonathan SlottJason Zaffary

2:10

11

Yule Bell Rock

John Hunter, Jr.Jonathan SlottJonathan Still

2:04

12

Festival Of Joy

John Hunter, Jr.Jonathan SlottAlberto Dominguez

2:06

