Альбом
Постер альбома Game Day

Game Day

Jonathan Elias, Mike Joseph Fraumeni

Elias Records  • Инструментальная  • 2019

1

Face Off

David Wittman

1:38

2

When We Arrive

Jonathan EliasMike Joseph Fraumeni

1:59

3

Step Into The Ring

Renald Renan Francoeur

2:12

4

The Grit And The Glory

Jonathan EliasMike Joseph Fraumeni

1:52

5

Turning Point

David Wittman

1:39

6

Big Push

Jonathan EliasMike Joseph Fraumeni

1:47

7

Leap Of Faith

David Wittman

2:28

8

Private Institution

Jonathan EliasMike Joseph Fraumeni

1:33

9

Race To Survive

Blumenthal Ariel Avraham

2:02

10

Shockwave

Jonathan EliasMike Joseph Fraumeni

1:37

11

Time For Action

Peter John Weis

2:06

12

Trust No One

Jonathan EliasMike Joseph Fraumeni

1:40

13

Fight Of Your Life

Jonathan EliasMike Joseph Fraumeni

1:59

14

Heavy Happy Hop

David Wittman

2:08

