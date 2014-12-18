Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Creative Cues - Synths

Creative Cues - Synths

Jean-François Berger

Koka Media  •  2014

1

Foggy Light

Emmanuel LipszycSébastien Lipszyc

1:37

2

Empty White

Jean-François Berger

1:00

3

Radiant Space Light

Jean-François Berger

0:59

4

Encounter Memories

Jean-François Berger

1:03

5

Computer Awakening

Jean-François Berger

1:10

6

Oddity 11

Jean-François Berger

1:01

7

Galaxy Synths

Jean-François Berger

1:11

8

80's Ignition

Laetitia Frénod

1:41

9

Groove Ring

Jean-François Berger

1:01

10

24 Hours Countdown

Laetitia Frénod

1:34

11

Urban Network

Jean-François Berger

0:58

12

Industrial Meltdown

Jean-François Berger

0:59

13

Electricity Wave

Jean-François Berger

1:01

14

Room Underpressure

Jean-François Berger

1:05

15

The Game Is Not Over

Jean-François Berger

1:08

16

Burning Clouds

Jean-François Berger

1:00

17

Ice Pulse

Jean-François Berger

1:00

18

Hard Breath

Jean-François Berger

1:01

19

Lasting Anguish

Jean-François Berger

2:44

20

Last Ray

Jean-François Berger

2:47

21

Color of Desolation

Jean-François Berger

3:04

