Альбом
Постер альбома The 70's

The 70's

Various Artists

FirstCom Music  • Электроника  • 2002

1

I'm In Love

Jamie DunlapScott NickoleyStephen Lang

2:40

2

On The Floor

Jamie DunlapScott NickoleyStephen Lang

2:44

3

Don't Wanna Say Goodbye

Jamie DunlapScott NickoleyStephen Lang

2:33

4

Enough

Jamie DunlapScott NickoleyStephen Lang

3:08

5

Till There Was You

Jamie DunlapScott NickoleyStephen Lang

2:42

6

Without You

Jamie DunlapScott NickoleyStephen Lang

3:00

7

I Found Love

Jamie DunlapScott NickoleyStephen Lang

2:38

8

Something I Gotta Do

Jamie DunlapScott NickoleyStephen Lang

3:14

9

You're The One I've Waited For

Jamie DunlapScott NickoleyStephen Lang

3:04

10

I Don't Mind

Jamie DunlapScott NickoleyStephen Lang

4:11

11

It's A Miracle

Jamie DunlapScott NickoleyStephen Lang

3:27

12

Rock 'N Roll Star

Pete SurdovalAl Gross

3:03

13

Can't Seem to Fly

Pete SurdovalAl Gross

2:58

14

No Such Thing

Jamie DunlapScott NickoleyDavid FeldsteinRyan Curry Franks

2:53

15

Being Alive

Jamie DunlapScott NickoleyDavid FeldsteinRyan Curry Franks

2:35

16

She's My Rock 'N Roll

Jamie DunlapScott Nickoley

2:56

