Альбом
Постер альбома Anthems, Vol. 2

Anthems, Vol. 2

Various Artists

Elias Records  • Поп-музыка  • 2018

1

Best Impression

Kavin Hoo

2:07

2

Lights Above

Zachary Aaron Golden

2:10

3

Here For Tomorrow

Matthew Nicholson

2:45

4

Gonna Make It

Fritz Doddy

2:24

5

Finally Awake

Marc Aaron Jacobs

1:49

6

Out There Somewhere

Steven David Fay

2:43

7

Curtain Call

Fritz Doddy

2:31

8

Made To Last

Kavin Hoo

2:34

9

More To Come

Nard Berings

2:36

10

Here With You Now

Shirena ParkerSteven David Fay

3:38

11

When It Matters

Zachary Aaron Golden

2:11

12

Ignitor

Nard Berings

2:37

13

Floating Overhead

Matthew Nicholson

2:30

14

Grand Finale

Marc Aaron Jacobs

1:48

