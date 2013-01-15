Your device does not support JavaScript!

Постер альбома Elevator Music 4

Elevator Music 4

Daniel May, Marc Ferrari

FirstCom Music  • Поп-музыка  • 2013

1

Shopping Spree

Marc FerrariDaniel May

2:27

2

Happy Campers

Marc FerrariDaniel May

2:12

3

Weekly Specials

Marc FerrariDaniel May

2:37

4

Clothes Call

Marc FerrariDaniel May

2:13

5

Meet Me At The Mall

Marc FerrariDaniel May

2:49

6

Soft Sell

Marc FerrariDaniel May

3:25

7

One Moment Please

Marc FerrariDaniel May

2:43

8

Passion For Fashion

Marc FerrariDaniel May

3:02

9

Heart's Desire

Marc FerrariDaniel May

3:04

10

Groovy State Of Mind

Marc FerrariDaniel May

2:56

11

Careless Whisper

Marc FerrariDaniel May

2:52

12

Funky Dunky

Marc FerrariDaniel May

2:12

