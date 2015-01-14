Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома Famous Stories

Famous Stories

Frederic Sans

Kosinus  • Классическая музыка  • 2015

1

Famous Stories

Philippe Guez

1:45

2

Famous Stories Underscore

Philippe Guez

1:34

3

Famous Stories Staccato

Philippe Guez

1:40

4

Big Destiny

Frederic Sans

1:09

5

Big Destiny Underscore

Frederic Sans

1:21

6

Big Destiny Emotional

Frederic Sans

0:40

7

Big Destiny Piano

Frederic Sans

0:39

8

Prestige And Glory

Frederic Sans

2:27

9

Prestige And Glory Underscore

Frederic Sans

2:20

10

Prestige And Glory Emotional

Frederic Sans

0:54

11

Prestige And Glory Piano

Frederic Sans

0:55

12

Stories Of The Century

Philippe Guez

1:43

13

Stories Of The Century Underscore

Philippe Guez

1:24

14

Stories Of The Century Staccato

Philippe Guez

1:25

15

Noble Destiny

Frederic Sans

2:17

16

Noble Destiny Emotional

Frederic Sans

0:42

17

Noble Destiny Piano

Frederic Sans

0:43

18

Legendary Kingdom

Frederic Sans

1:34

19

Legendary Kingdom Emotional

Frederic Sans

0:48

20

Legendary Kingdom Piano

Frederic Sans

0:49

21

Legendary Kingdom Staccato

Frederic Sans

1:07

22

Grand Dynasty

Frederic Sans

2:12

23

Grand Dynasty Emotional

Frederic Sans

0:55

24

Grand Dynasty Piano

Frederic Sans

0:55

25

Historical Tales

Philippe Guez

2:16

26

Historical Tales Underscore

Philippe Guez

1:33

27

Historical Tales Staccato

Philippe Guez

1:27

28

Castle Garden

Frederic Sans

1:48

29

Castle Garden Emotional

Frederic Sans

0:41

30

Castle Garden Piano

Frederic Sans

0:41

31

Memories Of The Past

Frederic Sans

1:57

32

Memories Of The Past Emotional

Frederic Sans

1:07

33

Memories Of The Past Piano

Frederic Sans

1:05

34

Crowning Achievement

Philippe Guez

1:34

35

Crowning Achievement Cinematic

Philippe Guez

1:29

36

Crowning Achievement Staccato

Philippe Guez

1:29

37

Queen For A Day

Frederic Sans

1:31

38

Queen For A Day Emotional

Frederic Sans

0:40

39

Queen For A Day Piano

Frederic Sans

0:40

40

Sword Of The King

Philippe Guez

1:27

41

Sword Of The King Cinematic

Philippe Guez

1:27

42

Sword Of The King Staccato

Philippe Guez

0:59

43

Royal Domain

Philippe Guez

2:01

44

Royal Domain Cinematic

Philippe Guez

1:32

45

Royal Domain Staccato

Philippe Guez

1:57

46

Great Conquest

Frederic Sans

2:38

47

Great Conquest Emotional

Frederic Sans

1:06

48

Great Conquest Piano

Frederic Sans

1:05

49

Honours And Awards

Frederic Sans

1:30

50

Honours And Awards Emotional

Frederic Sans

1:03

51

Honours And Awards Piano

Frederic Sans

1:03

52

Success And Glory

Frederic Sans

1:30

53

Success And Glory Cinematic

Frederic Sans

0:55

54

Success And Glory Emotional

Frederic Sans

0:46

55

Success And Glory Piano

Frederic Sans

0:46

56

Noble Descent

Frederic Sans

1:54

57

Noble Descent Emotional

Frederic Sans

0:50

58

Noble Descent Piano

Frederic Sans

0:50

59

History Odyssey

Frederic Sans

1:19

60

History Odyssey Cinematic

Frederic Sans

0:38

61

Fairy Castle

Philippe Guez

1:49

62

Fairy Castle Cinematic

Philippe Guez

1:35

63

Fairy Castle Staccato

Philippe Guez

1:44

64

Explore The World

Philippe Guez

1:54

65

Explore The World Cinematic

Philippe Guez

1:26

66

Explore The World Staccato

Philippe Guez

1:52

67

Grand Ceremony

Frederic Sans

2:17

68

Grand Ceremony Emotional

Frederic Sans

0:50

69

Grand Ceremony Piano

Frederic Sans

0:49

70

Historical Adventures

Frederic Sans

1:19

71

Historical Adventures Cinematic

Frederic Sans

0:56

72

Princess

Frederic Sans

1:15

73

Princess Emotional

Frederic Sans

0:50

74

Princess Piano

Frederic Sans

0:48

75

Retrospective

Frederic Sans

2:01

76

Retrospective Emotional

Frederic Sans

0:58

77

Retrospective Piano

Frederic Sans

0:56

78

Tribute to A Star

Frederic Sans

1:48

79

Tribute To A Star Emotional

Frederic Sans

1:04

80

Tribute To A Star Piano

Frederic Sans

1:03

81

From The Past

Frederic Sans

2:03

82

From The Past Emotional

Frederic Sans

0:59

83

From The Past Piano

Frederic Sans

0:58

1

Famous Stories

Philippe Guez

1:45

2

Famous Stories Underscore

Philippe Guez

1:34

3

Famous Stories Staccato

Philippe Guez

1:40

4

Big Destiny

Frederic Sans

1:09

5

Big Destiny Underscore

Frederic Sans

1:21

6

Big Destiny Emotional

Frederic Sans

0:40

7

Big Destiny Piano

Frederic Sans

0:39

8

Prestige And Glory

Frederic Sans

2:27

9

Prestige And Glory Underscore

Frederic Sans

2:20

10

Prestige And Glory Emotional

Frederic Sans

0:54

11

Prestige And Glory Piano

Frederic Sans

0:55

12

Stories Of The Century

Philippe Guez

1:43

13

Stories Of The Century Underscore

Philippe Guez

1:24

14

Stories Of The Century Staccato

Philippe Guez

1:25

15

Noble Destiny

Frederic Sans

2:17

16

Noble Destiny Emotional

Frederic Sans

0:42

17

Noble Destiny Piano

Frederic Sans

0:43

18

Legendary Kingdom

Frederic Sans

1:34

19

Legendary Kingdom Emotional

Frederic Sans

0:48

20

Legendary Kingdom Piano

Frederic Sans

0:49

21

Legendary Kingdom Staccato

Frederic Sans

1:07

22

Grand Dynasty

Frederic Sans

2:12

23

Grand Dynasty Emotional

Frederic Sans

0:55

24

Grand Dynasty Piano

Frederic Sans

0:55

25

Historical Tales

Philippe Guez

2:16

26

Historical Tales Underscore

Philippe Guez

1:33

27

Historical Tales Staccato

Philippe Guez

1:27

28

Castle Garden

Frederic Sans

1:48

29

Castle Garden Emotional

Frederic Sans

0:41

30

Castle Garden Piano

Frederic Sans

0:41

31

Memories Of The Past

Frederic Sans

1:57

32

Memories Of The Past Emotional

Frederic Sans

1:07

33

Memories Of The Past Piano

Frederic Sans

1:05

34

Crowning Achievement

Philippe Guez

1:34

35

Crowning Achievement Cinematic

Philippe Guez

1:29

36

Crowning Achievement Staccato

Philippe Guez

1:29

37

Queen For A Day

Frederic Sans

1:31

38

Queen For A Day Emotional

Frederic Sans

0:40

39

Queen For A Day Piano

Frederic Sans

0:40

40

Sword Of The King

Philippe Guez

1:27

41

Sword Of The King Cinematic

Philippe Guez

1:27

42

Sword Of The King Staccato

Philippe Guez

0:59

43

Royal Domain

Philippe Guez

2:01

44

Royal Domain Cinematic

Philippe Guez

1:32

45

Royal Domain Staccato

Philippe Guez

1:57

46

Great Conquest

Frederic Sans

2:38

47

Great Conquest Emotional

Frederic Sans

1:06

48

Great Conquest Piano

Frederic Sans

1:05

49

Honours And Awards

Frederic Sans

1:30

50

Honours And Awards Emotional

Frederic Sans

1:03

51

Honours And Awards Piano

Frederic Sans

1:03

52

Success And Glory

Frederic Sans

1:30

53

Success And Glory Cinematic

Frederic Sans

0:55

54

Success And Glory Emotional

Frederic Sans

0:46

55

Success And Glory Piano

Frederic Sans

0:46

56

Noble Descent

Frederic Sans

1:54

57

Noble Descent Emotional

Frederic Sans

0:50

58

Noble Descent Piano

Frederic Sans

0:50

59

History Odyssey

Frederic Sans

1:19

60

History Odyssey Cinematic

Frederic Sans

0:38

61

Fairy Castle

Philippe Guez

1:49

62

Fairy Castle Cinematic

Philippe Guez

1:35

63

Fairy Castle Staccato

Philippe Guez

1:44

64

Explore The World

Philippe Guez

1:54

65

Explore The World Cinematic

Philippe Guez

1:26

66

Explore The World Staccato

Philippe Guez

1:52

67

Grand Ceremony

Frederic Sans

2:17

68

Grand Ceremony Emotional

Frederic Sans

0:50

69

Grand Ceremony Piano

Frederic Sans

0:49

70

Historical Adventures

Frederic Sans

1:19

71

Historical Adventures Cinematic

Frederic Sans

0:56

72

Princess

Frederic Sans

1:15

73

Princess Emotional

Frederic Sans

0:50

74

Princess Piano

Frederic Sans

0:48

75

Retrospective

Frederic Sans

2:01

76

Retrospective Emotional

Frederic Sans

0:58

77

Retrospective Piano

Frederic Sans

0:56

78

Tribute to A Star

Frederic Sans

1:48

79

Tribute To A Star Emotional

Frederic Sans

1:04

80

Tribute To A Star Piano

Frederic Sans

1:03

81

From The Past

Frederic Sans

2:03

82

From The Past Emotional

Frederic Sans

0:59

83

From The Past Piano

Frederic Sans

0:58

Другие альбомы исполнителя

Постер альбома Tension Action Victory Trailers

Tension Action Victory Trailers

Постер альбома Visions Of Beauty

Visions Of Beauty

Постер альбома Romantic Saga Trailers

Romantic Saga Trailers

Постер альбома Emotive Trailers

Emotive Trailers

Постер альбома Emotional Builds

Emotional Builds

Постер альбома Superheroes 2

Superheroes 2