Альбом
Постер альбома Moment Of Love

Moment Of Love

Frederic Sans

Kosinus  • Классическая музыка  • 2008

1

Moment Of Love

Frederic Sans

0:34

2

Lover Destiny

Frederic Sans

0:37

3

Passionate Love

Frederic Sans

0:33

4

Our Story

Frederic Sans

0:33

5

Whirl Of Love

Frederic Sans

0:56

6

Eternal Romance

Frederic Sans

0:47

7

Let's Fall In Love

Frederic Sans

0:33

8

Love For Life

Frederic Sans

0:46

9

In My Heart

Frederic Sans

0:40

10

Marvellous Story

Frederic Sans

0:25

11

The Best Of Your Life

Frederic Sans

0:28

12

Charming Moment

Frederic Sans

0:39

13

Romantic Day

Frederic Sans

0:31

14

Legendary Love

Frederic Sans

0:41

15

So Lovely

Frederic Sans

0:34

16

Love Waltz

Frederic Sans

0:33

17

Neverending Passion

Frederic Sans

0:38

18

One Last Kiss

Frederic Sans

0:38

