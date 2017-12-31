Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома The Official Bootleg Boxset, Vol. 2: 1980 – 1990 (Live)

The Official Bootleg Boxset, Vol. 2: 1980 – 1990 (Live)

Riot

HNE  • Метал  • 2017

1

Swords and Tequila (Live, Manchester Apollo, 13th October 1981)

Riot

3:52

2

Fire Down Under (Live, Manchester Apollo, 13th October 1981)

Riot

3:06

3

Alter of the King (Live, Manchester Apollo, 13th October 1981)

Riot

3:36

4

Don't Hold Back (Live, Manchester Apollo, 13th October 1981)

Riot

3:20

5

Overdrive (Live, Manchester Apollo, 13th October 1981)

Riot

9:38

6

Outlaw (Live, Manchester Apollo, 13th October 1981)

Riot

5:14

7

Road Racin' (Live, Manchester Apollo, 13th October 1981)

 🅴

Riot

10:01

8

Rock City (Live, Manchester Apollo, 13th October 1981)

Riot

3:23

9

Warrior (Live, Manchester Apollo, 13th October 1981)

Riot

5:22

10

Swords and Tequila (Live, Ipswich Gaumont, 14th October 1981)

Riot

3:58

11

Fire Down Under (Live, Ipswich Gaumont, 14th October 1981)

Riot

2:59

12

Alter of the King (Live, Ipswich Gaumont, 14th October 1981)

Riot

3:24

13

Don't Hold Back (Live, Ipswich Gaumont, 14th October 1981)

Riot

3:23

14

Overdrive (Live, Ipswich Gaumont, 14th October 1981)

Riot

9:46

15

Outlaw (Live, Ipswich Gaumont, 14th October 1981)

Riot

5:24

16

Road Racin' (Live, Ipswich Gaumont, 14th October 1981)

Riot

10:24

17

Rock City (Live, Ipswich Gaumont, 14th October 1981)

Riot

3:35

18

Warrior (Live, Ipswich Gaumont, 14th October 1981)

Riot

4:21

19

Swords and Tequila (Live, Agora Ballroom, Ohio, 8th November 1981)

Riot

3:27

20

Fire Down Under (Live, Agora Ballroom, Ohio, 8th November 1981)

Riot

2:52

21

Alter of the King (Live, Agora Ballroom, Ohio, 8th November 1981)

Riot

3:40

22

Feel the Same (Live, Agora Ballroom, Ohio, 8th November 1981)

Riot

4:57

23

Don't Bring Me Down (Live, Agora Ballroom, Ohio, 8th November 1981)

Riot

3:11

24

Don't Hold Back (Live, Agora Ballroom, Ohio, 8th November 1981)

Riot

3:11

25

Overdrive (Live, Agora Ballroom, Ohio, 8th November 1981)

Riot

8:56

26

Guitar Solo (Live, Agora Ballroom, Ohio, 8th November 1981)

Riot

1:54

27

Outlaw (Live, Agora Ballroom, Ohio, 8th November 1981)

Riot

4:10

28

No Lies (Live, Agora Ballroom, Ohio, 8th November 1981)

Riot

4:47

29

Road Racin' (Live, Agora Ballroom, Ohio, 8th November 1981)

Riot

7:06

30

Rock City (Live, Agora Ballroom, Ohio, 8th November 1981)

Riot

3:29

31

Warrior (Live, Agora Ballroom, Ohio, 8th November 1981)

Riot

3:10

32

Restless Breed (Live, Long Island, New York, 1982)

Riot

5:43

33

When I Was Young (Live, Long Island, New York, 1982)

Riot

4:44

34

Loanshark (Live, Long Island, New York, 1982)

 🅴

Riot

5:34

35

Showdown (Live, Long Island, New York, 1982)

Riot

4:19

36

Swords and Tequila (Live, Long Island, New York, 1982)

Riot

3:26

37

Dream Away (Live, Long Island, New York, 1982)

Riot

4:22

38

Over to You (Live, Long Island, New York, 1982)

Riot

3:56

39

Guitar Solo (Live, Long Island, New York, 1982)

Riot

3:08

40

Outlaw (Live, Long Island, New York, 1982)

Riot

3:54

41

Loved by You (Live, Long Island, New York, 1982)

Riot

9:10

42

Warrior (Live, Long Island, New York, 1982)

Riot

6:24

43

Hard Lovin' Man (Live, Paramount Theatre, Staten Island, 1983)

Riot

3:23

44

Alter of the King (Live, Paramount Theatre, Staten Island, 1983)

Riot

3:24

45

Where Soldier's Rule (Live, Paramount Theatre, Staten Island, 1983)

Riot

3:42

46

Born in America (Live, Paramount Theatre, Staten Island, 1983)

Riot

5:03

47

Vigilante Killer (Live, Paramount Theatre, Staten Island, 1983)

Riot

9:02

48

Restless Breed (Live, Paramount Theatre, Staten Island, 1983)

Riot

5:48

49

Showdown (Live, Paramount Theatre, Staten Island, 1983)

Riot

5:06

50

Wings of Fire (Live, Paramount Theatre, Staten Island, 1983)

Riot

5:23

51

Lone Shark (Live, Paramount Theatre, Staten Island, 1983)

Riot

6:36

52

Flight of the Warrior (Live, Osaka, Japan, 1990)

Riot

4:31

53

Tokyo Rose / Rock City (Live, Osaka, Japan, 1990)

Riot

7:06

54

Storming the Gates of Hell (Live, Osaka, Japan, 1990)

Riot

4:20

55

Japan Cakes (Live, Osaka, Japan, 1990)

Riot

2:31

56

Bloodstreets (Live, Osaka, Japan, 1990)

Riot

5:13

57

Bobby Solo (Live, Osaka, Japan, 1990)

Riot

5:14

58

Racing with the Devil (Live, Osaka, Japan, 1990)

Riot

1:36

59

Mary-Anne (Live, Osaka, Japan, 1990)

Riot

5:31

60

Dance of Death (Live, Osaka, Japan, 1990)

Riot

5:37

61

Danny Boy Blues (Live, Osaka, Japan, 1990)

Riot

9:54

62

Thundersteel (Live, Osaka, Japan, 1990)

Riot

3:59

63

Swords and Tequila (Rehearsals & Writing Demos 1980)

Riot

4:08

64

Unknown 1 (Rehearsals & Writing Demos 1980)

Riot

3:18

65

Unknown 2 (Rehearsals & Writing Demos 1980)

Riot

3:57

66

Misty Morning Rain (Rehearsals & Writing Demos 1980)

Riot

3:58

67

Swords and Tequila (Version 2) [Rehearsals & Writing Demos 1980]

Riot

3:59

68

No Lies (Rehearsals & Writing Demos 1980)

Riot

5:02

69

Outlaw (Rehearsals & Writing Demos 1980)

Riot

6:42

70

Unknown 3 (Rehearsals & Writing Demos 1980)

Riot

0:54

71

Outllaw (Version 2) [Rehearsals & Writing Demos 1980]

Riot

3:54

72

Shakin' off the Angels (Rehearsals & Writing Demos 1980)

Riot

0:52

73

Alter of the King (Rehearsals & Writing Demos 1980)

Riot

0:42

74

Unknown 4 (Rehearsals & Writing Demos 1980)

Riot

4:09

75

Shakin' off the Angels (Version 2) [Rehearsals & Writing Demos 1980]

Riot

1:50

