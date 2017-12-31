The Official Bootleg Boxset, Vol. 2: 1980 – 1990 (Live)

Слушатели
Riot
1
Swords and Tequila (Live, Manchester Apollo, 13th October 1981)
2
Fire Down Under (Live, Manchester Apollo, 13th October 1981)
3
Alter of the King (Live, Manchester Apollo, 13th October 1981)
4
Don't Hold Back (Live, Manchester Apollo, 13th October 1981)
5
Overdrive (Live, Manchester Apollo, 13th October 1981)
6
Outlaw (Live, Manchester Apollo, 13th October 1981)
7
Road Racin' (Live, Manchester Apollo, 13th October 1981)
8
Rock City (Live, Manchester Apollo, 13th October 1981)
9
Warrior (Live, Manchester Apollo, 13th October 1981)
10
Swords and Tequila (Live, Ipswich Gaumont, 14th October 1981)
11
Fire Down Under (Live, Ipswich Gaumont, 14th October 1981)
12
Alter of the King (Live, Ipswich Gaumont, 14th October 1981)
13
Don't Hold Back (Live, Ipswich Gaumont, 14th October 1981)
14
Overdrive (Live, Ipswich Gaumont, 14th October 1981)
15
Outlaw (Live, Ipswich Gaumont, 14th October 1981)
16
Road Racin' (Live, Ipswich Gaumont, 14th October 1981)
17
Rock City (Live, Ipswich Gaumont, 14th October 1981)
18
Warrior (Live, Ipswich Gaumont, 14th October 1981)
19
Swords and Tequila (Live, Agora Ballroom, Ohio, 8th November 1981)
20
Fire Down Under (Live, Agora Ballroom, Ohio, 8th November 1981)
21
Alter of the King (Live, Agora Ballroom, Ohio, 8th November 1981)
22
Feel the Same (Live, Agora Ballroom, Ohio, 8th November 1981)
23
Don't Bring Me Down (Live, Agora Ballroom, Ohio, 8th November 1981)
24
Don't Hold Back (Live, Agora Ballroom, Ohio, 8th November 1981)
25
Overdrive (Live, Agora Ballroom, Ohio, 8th November 1981)
26
Guitar Solo (Live, Agora Ballroom, Ohio, 8th November 1981)
27
Outlaw (Live, Agora Ballroom, Ohio, 8th November 1981)
28
No Lies (Live, Agora Ballroom, Ohio, 8th November 1981)
29
Road Racin' (Live, Agora Ballroom, Ohio, 8th November 1981)
30
Rock City (Live, Agora Ballroom, Ohio, 8th November 1981)
31
Warrior (Live, Agora Ballroom, Ohio, 8th November 1981)
32
Restless Breed (Live, Long Island, New York, 1982)
33
When I Was Young (Live, Long Island, New York, 1982)
34
Loanshark (Live, Long Island, New York, 1982)
35
Showdown (Live, Long Island, New York, 1982)
36
Swords and Tequila (Live, Long Island, New York, 1982)
37
Dream Away (Live, Long Island, New York, 1982)
38
Over to You (Live, Long Island, New York, 1982)
39
Guitar Solo (Live, Long Island, New York, 1982)
40
Outlaw (Live, Long Island, New York, 1982)
41
Loved by You (Live, Long Island, New York, 1982)
42
Warrior (Live, Long Island, New York, 1982)
43
Hard Lovin' Man (Live, Paramount Theatre, Staten Island, 1983)
44
Alter of the King (Live, Paramount Theatre, Staten Island, 1983)
45
Where Soldier's Rule (Live, Paramount Theatre, Staten Island, 1983)
46
Born in America (Live, Paramount Theatre, Staten Island, 1983)
47
Vigilante Killer (Live, Paramount Theatre, Staten Island, 1983)
48
Restless Breed (Live, Paramount Theatre, Staten Island, 1983)
49
Showdown (Live, Paramount Theatre, Staten Island, 1983)
50
Wings of Fire (Live, Paramount Theatre, Staten Island, 1983)
51
Lone Shark (Live, Paramount Theatre, Staten Island, 1983)
52
Flight of the Warrior (Live, Osaka, Japan, 1990)
53
Tokyo Rose / Rock City (Live, Osaka, Japan, 1990)
54
Storming the Gates of Hell (Live, Osaka, Japan, 1990)
55
Japan Cakes (Live, Osaka, Japan, 1990)
56
Bloodstreets (Live, Osaka, Japan, 1990)
57
Bobby Solo (Live, Osaka, Japan, 1990)
58
Racing with the Devil (Live, Osaka, Japan, 1990)
59
Mary-Anne (Live, Osaka, Japan, 1990)
60
Dance of Death (Live, Osaka, Japan, 1990)
61
Danny Boy Blues (Live, Osaka, Japan, 1990)
62
Thundersteel (Live, Osaka, Japan, 1990)
63
Swords and Tequila (Rehearsals & Writing Demos 1980)
64
Unknown 1 (Rehearsals & Writing Demos 1980)
65
Unknown 2 (Rehearsals & Writing Demos 1980)
66
Misty Morning Rain (Rehearsals & Writing Demos 1980)
67
Swords and Tequila (Version 2) [Rehearsals & Writing Demos 1980]
68
No Lies (Rehearsals & Writing Demos 1980)
69
Outlaw (Rehearsals & Writing Demos 1980)
70
Unknown 3 (Rehearsals & Writing Demos 1980)
71
Outllaw (Version 2) [Rehearsals & Writing Demos 1980]
72
Shakin' off the Angels (Rehearsals & Writing Demos 1980)
73
Alter of the King (Rehearsals & Writing Demos 1980)
74
Unknown 4 (Rehearsals & Writing Demos 1980)
75
Shakin' off the Angels (Version 2) [Rehearsals & Writing Demos 1980]
