Альбом
Постер альбома Relaxing Acoustic Songs

Relaxing Acoustic Songs

Various Artists

Rhino  • Поп-музыка  • 2020

1

You've Got a Friend

James Taylor

4:28

2

New Slang

Luke Sital-Singh

3:18

3

Nazareth

Staves

4:10

4

My Love (Acoustic)

Jess Glynne

3:02

5

Wildflowers

Tom Petty

3:10

6

Children

America

3:08

7

Turn, Turn, Turn! / To Everything There Is a Season

Judy Collins

3:40

8

Sugar (Acoustic)

Francesco Yates

3:29

9

Smile (Acoustic)

 🅴

Lily Allen

3:21

10

Latch

Sorcha Richardson

3:29

11

School Days

Loudon Wainwright III

3:05

12

Thank You For Asking

Foy Vance

2:31

13

The Last Thing on My Mind

Tom Paxton

3:06

14

When I'm Gone

Phil Ochs

4:13

15

Coco

Foy Vance

2:30

16

Memorial

Devendra Banhart

4:38

17

Mexico

Staves

4:06

18

Fire and Rain

James Taylor

3:20

19

Sound of Silence

Luke Sital-Singh

3:28

20

A Horse with No Name

America

4:12

21

Motel Blues

Loudon Wainwright III

2:47

22

Here, There and Everywhere

Emmylou Harris

3:41

23

Blue Raincoat

Judy Collins

5:41

