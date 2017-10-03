Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома Southern Breeze/Coffee, Cigarettes & Memories

Southern Breeze/Coffee, Cigarettes & Memories

Jeri Southern

Parlophone UK  • Поп-музыка  • 1998

1

Down with Love

Jeri Southern

3:13

2

Crazy He Calls Me

Jeri Southern

3:48

3

Lazy Bones

Jeri Southern

3:06

4

Who Wants to Fall in Love?

Jeri Southern

3:16

5

Then I'll Be Tired of You

Jeri Southern

3:48

6

Ridin' High

Jeri Southern

2:20

7

He Reminds Me of You

Jeri Southern

3:15

8

Porgy

Jeri Southern

3:36

9

Are These Really Mine

Jeri Southern

3:42

10

Isn't This a Lovely Day?

Jeri Southern

2:59

11

Warm Kiss

Jeri Southern

2:56

12

I Like the Likes of You

Jeri Southern

2:54

13

Coffee, Cigarettes and Memories

Jeri Southern

2:51

14

Spring Will Be a Little Late This Year

Jeri Southern

3:17

15

This Time the Dream's on Me (Blues in the Night)

Jeri Southern

2:34

16

Detour Ahead

Jeri Southern

2:45

17

The Song Is Ended

Jeri Southern

2:04

18

Yesterdays

Jeri Southern

2:33

19

Deep in a Dream

Jeri Southern

3:02

20

I'm Stepping out with a Memory Tonight

Jeri Southern

3:01

21

Maybe It's Because I Love You Too Much

Jeri Southern

2:23

22

Yesterday's Gardenias

Jeri Southern

2:29

23

I Must Have That Man

Jeri Southern

3:14

24

I'll Never Be the Same

Jeri Southern

2:20

1

Down with Love

Jeri Southern

3:13

2

Crazy He Calls Me

Jeri Southern

3:48

3

Lazy Bones

Jeri Southern

3:06

4

Who Wants to Fall in Love?

Jeri Southern

3:16

5

Then I'll Be Tired of You

Jeri Southern

3:48

6

Ridin' High

Jeri Southern

2:20

7

He Reminds Me of You

Jeri Southern

3:15

8

Porgy

Jeri Southern

3:36

9

Are These Really Mine

Jeri Southern

3:42

10

Isn't This a Lovely Day?

Jeri Southern

2:59

11

Warm Kiss

Jeri Southern

2:56

12

I Like the Likes of You

Jeri Southern

2:54

13

Coffee, Cigarettes and Memories

Jeri Southern

2:51

14

Spring Will Be a Little Late This Year

Jeri Southern

3:17

15

This Time the Dream's on Me (Blues in the Night)

Jeri Southern

2:34

16

Detour Ahead

Jeri Southern

2:45

17

The Song Is Ended

Jeri Southern

2:04

18

Yesterdays

Jeri Southern

2:33

19

Deep in a Dream

Jeri Southern

3:02

20

I'm Stepping out with a Memory Tonight

Jeri Southern

3:01

21

Maybe It's Because I Love You Too Much

Jeri Southern

2:23

22

Yesterday's Gardenias

Jeri Southern

2:29

23

I Must Have That Man

Jeri Southern

3:14

24

I'll Never Be the Same

Jeri Southern

2:20

Другие альбомы исполнителя

Постер альбома You Better Go Now

You Better Go Now

Постер альбома Southern Breeze

Southern Breeze

Постер альбома Jeri Southern - Vintage Sounds

Jeri Southern - Vintage Sounds

Постер альбома The Remasters

The Remasters

Постер альбома All the Best

All the Best

Постер альбома Meets Johnny Smith

Meets Johnny Smith

Похожие альбомы

Постер альбома Bloody Zombies (Original Game Soundtrack)

Bloody Zombies (Original Game Soundtrack)

Постер альбома Crumb

Crumb

Crumb
2016
Постер альбома Overman King Gainer Original Motion Picture Soundtrack - Banzai!

Overman King Gainer Original Motion Picture Soundtrack - Banzai!

Постер альбома The Best Jazz Hits of Billie Holiday, Glenn Miller, Benny Goodman, Tommy Dorsey and Other Hits, Vol. 4

The Best Jazz Hits of Billie Holiday, Glenn Miller, Benny Goodman, Tommy Dorsey and Other Hits, Vol. 4

Постер альбома Rhythm 'n' Blues - Nasty, Vol. 1

Rhythm 'n' Blues - Nasty, Vol. 1

Постер альбома Hank Thompson & His Brazos Valley Boys, Vol. 3

Hank Thompson & His Brazos Valley Boys, Vol. 3