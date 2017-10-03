Southern Breeze/Coffee, Cigarettes & Memories

Слушатели
Jeri Southern
1
Down with Love
2
Crazy He Calls Me
3
Lazy Bones
4
Who Wants to Fall in Love?
5
Then I'll Be Tired of You
6
Ridin' High
7
He Reminds Me of You
8
Porgy
9
Are These Really Mine
10
Isn't This a Lovely Day?
11
Warm Kiss
12
I Like the Likes of You
13
Coffee, Cigarettes and Memories
14
Spring Will Be a Little Late This Year
15
This Time the Dream's on Me (Blues in the Night)
16
Detour Ahead
17
The Song Is Ended
18
Yesterdays
19
Deep in a Dream
20
I'm Stepping out with a Memory Tonight
21
Maybe It's Because I Love You Too Much
22
Yesterday's Gardenias
23
I Must Have That Man
24
I'll Never Be the Same
You Better Go Now
Southern Breeze
