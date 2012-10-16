Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома The Return Of The Stuff That Dreams Are Made Of

The Return Of The Stuff That Dreams Are Made Of

Various Artists

Yazoo  • Блюз  • 2012

1

L And N Rag

Alex HoodHis Railroad Boys

2:35

2

Roll And Tumble Blues

Hambone Willie Newburn

3:00

3

Hard For To Love

Appalachia Vagabond (Hayes Shepherd)

3:12

4

The Panama Limited

Washington (Bukka) White

3:11

5

John Henry Blues

Earl JohnsonHis Dixie Entertainers

3:14

6

Last Kind Words Blues

Geeshie Wiley

3:01

7

Old Jaw Bone

Carter BrothersSon

3:06

8

Oh Molly Dear

B. F. Shelton

3:02

9

High Water Everywhere, Pt. 1

Charley Patton

3:04

10

Lonesome Road Blues

Ernest StonemanKahle Brewer

3:01

11

Woman Woman Blues

Ishman Bracey

3:26

12

Old Molly Hair

Fiddling PowersFamily

2:48

13

Bath House Blues

Ashley’s Melody Men

2:51

14

Mon Chere Bebe Creole

Dennis McGeeSady Courville

2:46

15

Dupree Blues

Willie Walker

3:27

16

Irish Girl/Blue Breeches

Packie Dolanhis boys

3:12

17

Texas Ranger

Cartwright Brothers

3:12

18

Robinson County

L.O. BirkheadA.E. Ward

3:04

19

That's No Way To Get Along

Robert Wilkins

2:52

20

Bull At The Wagon

The Lewis Brothers

2:43

21

Koscieliska

Karola StochaS. Bachleda

3:01

22

Stack-O-Lee

Fruit Jar Guzzlers

3:15

23

Sail Away Ladies

Uncle Dave MaconHis Fruit Jar Drinkers

3:01

24

The Last Shot Got Him

Mississippi Possum Hunters

2:44

25

My Ozark Mountain Home

George Edgin’s Corn Dodgers

3:13

26

Charmin Betsey

Henry Thomas

3:03

27

Milwaukee Blues

Charlie PooleNorth Carolina Ramblers

3:16

28

Texas Wagoner

Eck RobertsonFamily

3:00

29

Two White Horses

Joe EvansArthur Mcclain

2:47

30

Basile Waltz

Leo SoileauMayuse Lafleur

2:50

31

Rolling Log Blues

Lottie Kimbrough

3:17

32

Fort Smith Breakdown

Luke HignightHis Ozark Strutters

2:45

33

Tim Brook

Carver Boys

3:11

34

Jesus Make Up My Dying Bed

Blind Willie Johnson

3:16

35

Billy Lyons And Stack O'Lee

Furry Lewis

2:38

36

Train On The Island

J.P. NesterNorman Edmonds

3:00

37

Lonesome Home Blues

Tommy Johnson

3:07

38

Wsciekla Polka

Orkiestra Majkuta

2:54

39

Little Rosewood Casket

Lulu Jackson

3:02

40

Maid In A Cherry Tree

E. MullaneyP. Stack

3:07

41

I'll Lead A Christian Life

Elder Golden P. Harris

3:14

42

Seneca Square Dance

Fiddling Sam Long

2:51

43

Sun To Sun Blues

Blind Blake

3:22

44

The Letter That Never Came

Blue Ridge Mountain Singers

3:11

45

Some These Days I'll Be Gone

Charley Patton

3:13

46

I'm A Long Time Traveling Away From Home

Allison’s Sacred Harp Singers

2:57

