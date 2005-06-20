Times Ain't Like They Used To Be, Vol. 7: Early American Rural Music Classic Recordings Of 1920'S And 1930'S

Слушатели
Various Artists
1
Bust Down Stomp
DillyHis Dill Pickles
2
Dixie Mail
Jimmie Tarlton
3
Times Has Done Got Hard
King Solomon Hill
4
Mineola Rag
East Texas Serenaders
5
Christ Arose
Sheffield Male Quartet
6
Rainy Night Blues
Gitfiddle Jim
7
Good Gal Remember Me
The Three Tobacco Tags
8
Texas Quickstep
Red Headed Fiddlers
9
Ham Bone Blues
Ed Bell
10
Cannonball Rag
David Miller
11
Little More Sugar In The Coffee - Peter Went A'Fishin
Fiddlin John CarsonHis Virginia Reelers
12
Devil And My Brown Blues
Bo Weavil Jackson
13
Horseshoe Bend
The Stripling Brothers
14
Primrose Hill
Daniels-Deason Sacred Harp Singers
15
Hard Luck Child
Skip James
16
Go On, Nora Lee
Sam McgeeUncle Dave Macon
17
Jeunes Gens De La Campagne
Dennis McGee
18
I'm Gonna Cross The River Of Jordan Some Of These Days
Jaybird Coleman
19
Only A Tramp
Uncle PeteLouise
20
Jack Of Diamonds
Frank JenkinsBenny Jarrell
21
Dry Spell Blues, Pt. 1
Son House
22
Pike's Peak
SharpHinman
23
I'll Go Where You Want Me To Go
Old Southern Sacred Singers