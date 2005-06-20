Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Times Ain't Like They Used To Be, Vol. 7: Early American Rural Music Classic Recordings Of 1920'S And 1930'S

Times Ain't Like They Used To Be, Vol. 7: Early American Rural Music Classic Recordings Of 1920'S And 1930'S

Various Artists

Yazoo  • Блюз  • 2005

1

Bust Down Stomp

DillyHis Dill Pickles

3:12

2

Dixie Mail

Jimmie Tarlton

2:36

3

Times Has Done Got Hard

King Solomon Hill

3:19

4

Mineola Rag

East Texas Serenaders

3:23

5

Christ Arose

Sheffield Male Quartet

3:00

6

Rainy Night Blues

Gitfiddle Jim

3:11

7

Good Gal Remember Me

The Three Tobacco Tags

3:07

8

Texas Quickstep

Red Headed Fiddlers

3:04

9

Ham Bone Blues

Ed Bell

2:52

10

Cannonball Rag

David Miller

2:59

11

Little More Sugar In The Coffee - Peter Went A'Fishin

Fiddlin John CarsonHis Virginia Reelers

2:53

12

Devil And My Brown Blues

Bo Weavil Jackson

2:52

13

Horseshoe Bend

The Stripling Brothers

2:53

14

Primrose Hill

Daniels-Deason Sacred Harp Singers

2:54

15

Hard Luck Child

Skip James

2:36

16

Go On, Nora Lee

Sam McgeeUncle Dave Macon

3:10

17

Jeunes Gens De La Campagne

Dennis McGee

2:39

18

I'm Gonna Cross The River Of Jordan Some Of These Days

Jaybird Coleman

2:43

19

Only A Tramp

Uncle PeteLouise

2:57

20

Jack Of Diamonds

Frank JenkinsBenny Jarrell

3:16

21

Dry Spell Blues, Pt. 1

Son House

2:59

22

Pike's Peak

SharpHinman

2:49

23

I'll Go Where You Want Me To Go

Old Southern Sacred Singers

3:01

