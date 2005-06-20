Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Demons & Angels: The Ultimate Collection, Pt. 3

Demons & Angels: The Ultimate Collection, Pt. 3

Rev. Gary Davis

Yazoo  • Блюз  • 2005

1

I'm Going To Sit Down On The Banks Of The River

Rev. Gary Davis

3:41

2

Twelve Gates To The City

Rev. Gary Davis

4:30

3

I Heard The Angels Sing

Rev. Gary Davis

4:18

4

Twelve Sticks

Rev. Gary Davis

2:50

5

It's A Long Way To Tipperary

Rev. Gary Davis

3:35

6

When The Train Comes Along

Rev. Gary Davis

4:40

7

Little Boy, Little Boy Who Made Your Britches

Rev. Gary Davis

2:48

8

All Night Long

Rev. Gary Davis

2:03

9

Who Shall Deliver Poor Me

Rev. Gary Davis

2:59

10

Jesus Met The Woman At The Well

Rev. Gary Davis

3:37

11

Lord, Search My Heart

Rev. Gary Davis

3:55

12

Lord, On Your Word

Rev. Gary Davis

4:23

13

Let Us Get Together

Rev. Gary Davis

2:52

14

Cocaine Blues

 🅴

Rev. Gary Davis

3:28

15

Devil's Dream

Rev. Gary Davis

2:14

16

Blow Gabriel

Rev. Gary Davis

4:06

17

Sun Is Going Down

Rev. Gary Davis

3:20

18

Spoonful

Rev. Gary Davis

3:12

19

Whistlin' Blues

Rev. Gary Davis

6:56

20

Virgin Mary

Rev. Gary Davis

4:03

