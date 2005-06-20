Demons & Angels: The Ultimate Collection, Pt. 3

Слушатели
Rev. Gary Davis
1
I'm Going To Sit Down On The Banks Of The River
2
Twelve Gates To The City
3
I Heard The Angels Sing
4
Twelve Sticks
5
It's A Long Way To Tipperary
6
When The Train Comes Along
7
Little Boy, Little Boy Who Made Your Britches
8
All Night Long
9
Who Shall Deliver Poor Me
10
Jesus Met The Woman At The Well
11
Lord, Search My Heart
12
Lord, On Your Word
13
Let Us Get Together
14
Cocaine Blues
15
Devil's Dream
16
Blow Gabriel
17
Sun Is Going Down
18
Spoonful
19
Whistlin' Blues
20
Virgin Mary
The Remasters
I Belong to the Band
See What the Lord Has Done for Me
Demons & Angels - the Music of Rev. Gary Davis
Blues & Ragtime
Say No To The Devil
