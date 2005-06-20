Kentucky Mountain Music, Pt.1

Слушатели
На основе совпадения вкусов
Ого! Похоже, вы единственный, кто слушает этот трек
Various Artists
1
Ladies On The Steamboat
BurnettRutherford
2
The Dying Soldier
Buell Kazee
3
Little Rabbit / Rabbit Where's Your Mammy
Crockett's Kentucky Mountaineers
4
I Truly Understand You Love Another Man
Shortbuckle RoarkFamily
5
Eighth Of January
Tod Gossett
6
All Night Long Blues
7
Shipping Port
Jimmy Johnson String Band
8
The Rowan County Crew
Robert L. Day
9
Deer Walk
Fiddlin' Doc Roberts
10
Let Her Go, I'll Meet Her
RutherfordFoster
11
That's My Rabbit, My Dog Caught It
The Walter Family
12
Lillie Dale
MartinJay Roberts
13
Cumberland Gap
MooreBurnett Rutherford
14
The Old Fish Song
James Newton Howard
15
The Red Hill Special
Fort Thomas Group
16
If I Die A Railroad Man
Green Bailey
17
Grand Hornpipe
J.W. Day
18
East Virginia
Walter Williams
19
Forked Deer
Taylors Kentucky Boys
20
Pretty Polly
Pete Steele
21
Run Banjo
Justus Begley
22
We'll Understand It Better Bye & Bye
Kentucky Mountain Chorusters
Gold
The Very Best Of Supertramp
Got a Match
Refugees: A Charisma Records Anthology 1969-1978
Tattoo You
Machine Head - 25th Anniversary Edition
Показать ещё