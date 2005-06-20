Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Kentucky Mountain Music, Pt.1

Kentucky Mountain Music, Pt.1

Various Artists

Yazoo  • Блюз  • 2005

1

Ladies On The Steamboat

BurnettRutherford

3:15

2

The Dying Soldier

Buell Kazee

3:07

3

Little Rabbit / Rabbit Where's Your Mammy

Crockett's Kentucky Mountaineers

3:02

4

I Truly Understand You Love Another Man

Shortbuckle RoarkFamily

2:37

5

Eighth Of January

Tod Gossett

2:44

6

All Night Long Blues

BurnettRutherford

3:15

7

Shipping Port

Jimmy Johnson String Band

2:47

8

The Rowan County Crew

Robert L. Day

5:31

9

Deer Walk

Fiddlin' Doc Roberts

3:06

10

Let Her Go, I'll Meet Her

RutherfordFoster

2:52

11

That's My Rabbit, My Dog Caught It

The Walter Family

3:38

12

Lillie Dale

MartinJay Roberts

3:01

13

Cumberland Gap

MooreBurnett Rutherford

2:55

14

The Old Fish Song

James Newton Howard

4:16

15

The Red Hill Special

Fort Thomas Group

1:55

16

If I Die A Railroad Man

Green Bailey

2:45

17

Grand Hornpipe

J.W. Day

3:17

18

East Virginia

Walter Williams

3:14

19

Forked Deer

Taylors Kentucky Boys

2:47

20

Pretty Polly

Pete Steele

3:44

21

Run Banjo

Justus Begley

1:33

22

We'll Understand It Better Bye & Bye

Kentucky Mountain Chorusters

2:49

