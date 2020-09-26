Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Big Stir Singles: The Seventh Wave

Big Stir Singles: The Seventh Wave

Various Artists

Big Stir Records  • Рок  • 2020

1

Far Away

The Incurables

3:28

2

We'll All Drink Alone Together

The Ex Quaranteens

4:23

3

Land of Economy

Anton Barbeau

5:20

4

The Calculating Boy

The Corner Laughers

2:54

5

The Worst of the Rest

Broken Arrows

4:34

6

Searchlight

rick hromadka

3:46

7

Intro

Nick Frater

0:35

8

If Romance is Dead Then I Want to Be Dead Too

Carol PaceyThe Honey Shakers

2:19

9

Late Night Radio

The Forty NineteensTony Valentino

3:38

10

Parmenides

Empty City Squares

4:29

11

Let Him Go

Kai DanzbergDear Stella

3:19

12

Strange

The Vapour Trails

3:09

13

Soda Pop

The Incurables

2:27

14

Please Look at My Teeth

Anton Barbeau

4:35

15

Countless Psalms

Agony Aunts

2:22

16

When I Was a Boy

Broken Arrows

3:43

17

Dreams of a Hippy Summer

rick hromadka

4:01

18

Say It's Alright (Say What You Like)

Nick Frater

1:01

19

Love Does

Carol PaceyThe Honey Shakers

5:23

20

Crocodile Tears

The Forty Nineteens

2:37

21

History Rhymes

Empty City Squares

4:08

22

Let Her Go (2019 Demo)

Kai Danzberg

3:15

23

A Bit More Fire

The Vapour Trails

3:03

