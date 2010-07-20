Visceral Transcendence

Слушатели
Inherit Disease
1
Vessel of Inhumanity
2
Sentient Horror
3
Beyond the Tyranny of Entropy
4
Hivemind
5
Birth of the Artilect
6
Digital Rapture
7
Dark Facets of Self Indulgence
8
Prolific Dominance
9
Nanoscourge
10
Maelstrom of Vindictive Torment
Ephemeral
Element of Chaos
Proud to Build the Insidious Catastrophe
Desecrate the Vile
Hideous Sculptures of the Dead
Utopia
28 Minutes of Silence for All Innocent Victims‚Ä¶And Boneses
