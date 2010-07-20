Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Visceral Transcendence

Visceral Transcendence

Inherit Disease

Unique Leader Records  • Метал  • 2010

1

Vessel of Inhumanity

Inherit Disease

2:45

2

Sentient Horror

Inherit Disease

3:03

3

Beyond the Tyranny of Entropy

Inherit Disease

2:39

4

Hivemind

Inherit Disease

2:25

5

Birth of the Artilect

Inherit Disease

2:33

6

Digital Rapture

Inherit Disease

3:38

7

Dark Facets of Self Indulgence

Inherit Disease

2:44

8

Prolific Dominance

Inherit Disease

3:26

9

Nanoscourge

Inherit Disease

3:19

10

Maelstrom of Vindictive Torment

Inherit Disease

3:53

