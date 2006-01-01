American Storyteller, Vol. I & II

Слушатели
David Roe, Chris Chandler
1
Lightening Bugs and Barflies
Chris ChandlerDavid Roe
2
I Dreamed I Saw St. Augustine
3
Infinity
4
Cracker Jack Cure / The Dutchman
5
Hard Times May Follow You
6
September 1, 1939 / Green Fields of France
7
Somethig in the Air / But it's Not on the Airwaves
8
The Pageant of the Paterson Silk Strike
9
Top Banana / People Get Ready
10
Talkin' Woody Guthrie and Bob Dylan Blues
11
This is Not a Folk Song
12
Afterlife