Альбом
Постер альбома The Moon Reflected in Er-Quan

The Moon Reflected in Er-Quan

Zhang Ruei

Silverwolf Productions  • Музыка мира  • 2005

1

Over the Sueng-Hua River

Zhang Ruei

4:06

2

The Moon Reflected in Er-Quan

Zhang Ruei

8:34

3

Song of the Yellow River

Zhang Ruei

3:50

4

Listening to the Soughing of Pines

Zhang Ruei

5:12

5

In the Woods

Zhang Ruei

5:23

6

The Cold Spring Wind

Zhang Ruei

6:50

7

Freshet in Great River

Zhang Ruei

3:30

8

The Flowing Waters

Zhang Ruei

7:52

9

The Yi-Meng Mountain

Zhang Ruei

3:18

10

For the Ox-Cart

Zhang Ruei

4:37

11

The Kuenming Lake

Zhang Ruei

3:50

12

Going Out of the Homesickness

Zhang Ruei

5:36

13

Expresing Homesickness with Erhu

Zhang Ruei

5:02

14

Music of the Butterfly - Spring / Eighteen Streams in the Flourising Ridges

Zhang Ruei

5:54

15

Under the Yun-Long Peak

Zhang Ruei

10:06

