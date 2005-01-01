The Queen's Piper

Слушатели
На основе совпадения вкусов
Ого! Похоже, вы единственный, кто слушает этот трек
Jim Motherwell
1
Pride in Our Nation
2
The Strangest Dream
3
Scots Wha Hae / Iz and Bet the Princeton Ladies / Dot's Courage
4
Always Argyll
5
New Hampshire Highland Games / Sally Free and Easy / Stumpie / Demitris Suspicion / Plymouth Argyll / Patti's Pictures / Train Journey North / Tricia's Jig
6
Glencoe / Highland Laddie / The Campbells Are Coming
7
Marine Corp Hymn / Desert Storm / The Corps / Life on the Ocean Wave
8
The Dark Island / The Skye Boat Song / Westering Home
9
The Soldiers Return / Grannie Duncan / The Wearing of the Green / Grannie Duncan / Miss Girdle/Erchless Castle / Hey Johnny Cope
10
Mrs. Susie Graham's Skinny Pipe Major / The 9 O'clock Walk / The Clumsy Lover
11
Cuilin Sunset
12
Mingulay Boat Song / Glasgow City Police Pipers / H.M. The Queen's Jig / Itchy Fingers / Banjo Breakdown
13
The Haunting / Samantha's Lullaby / The Rowan Tree / The London Scottish / The Calypso Piper
14
The Flower of Scotland