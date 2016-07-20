Revolution

Слушатели
The Dubliners
1
Alabama '58
2
The Captains and the Kings
3
Schooldays Over
4
Sé Fath Mo Bhuartha
5
Scorn Not His Simplicity
6
For What Died the Sons of Róisín
7
Joe Hill
8
Ojos Negros
9
The Button Pusher
10
The Bonny Boy
11
The Battle of the Somme / Freedom Come All Ye
12
Biddy Mulligan
13
The Peat Bog Soldiers
My Lovely Sea
Amusement Park
Music Bar
Timeout Music
At the Door
Shadow
Показать ещё
50 Years
Colorful Fruit
Talkative Friend
5 Bites: Mini Album - EP
Love Caught
Finnegan Wakes (Bonus Track Edition)