Thousands of Horse Galloping

Chi Bu-Lag
Jus-Rei
Gada Mairen the Mongolian Hero
Missing Hometown with All My Mind, Pt. I & II
Sunrise in the Great Mongolian Pasture
Two Thoroughbreds of Genghis Khan
My Dear Tung-Shan Brother
Anthem for the Pasture
The Four-Season Theme
More and More Delightful at the Looking
The Two White Colts
The intrepid Male Eagles in Altai Mountain
Miss Du-Rei-Ma
Far Away the Kere-Luun River
Music of Sen-Jid-Ma Folk Song
Theme to Dear Mother
Thousands of Horse Are Galloping
Wolf Belong to the Mongolian Pasture