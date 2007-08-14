Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Bright New Tomorrow

Bright New Tomorrow

Here Be Dragons

Silverwolf Productions  • Разная  • 2007

1

One Last Look

Here Be Dragons

4:09

2

Tri Peint Gwrw

Here Be Dragons

4:12

3

Song for the Dying

Here Be Dragons

4:14

4

Back to Barry Town

Here Be Dragons

3:47

5

Put Your Money Where Your Mouth Is

Here Be Dragons

3:17

6

Drunk and in Love

Here Be Dragons

4:30

7

Hapus Lawn

Here Be Dragons

3:28

8

One Night Stand

Here Be Dragons

3:45

9

One More Night in Novellara

Here Be Dragons

3:04

10

Rearranging Deckchairs on the Titanic

Here Be Dragons

3:59

11

Not in My Name

Here Be Dragons

4:55

12

Star Behind the Cloud

Here Be Dragons

4:46

13

Hen Blant Bach

Here Be Dragons

1:16

