Альбом
Critical Hit

Critical Hit

Yukon Blonde

Dine Alone Music Inc.  • Alternative  • 2018

1

Too Close to Love

Yukon Blonde

4:08

2

Love the Way You Are

Yukon Blonde

3:32

3

Emotional Blackmail

Yukon Blonde

3:31

4

Cry

Yukon Blonde

5:09

5

Hardly Even There

Yukon Blonde

4:57

6

Feeling Digital

Yukon Blonde

6:03

7

Summer in July

Yukon Blonde

3:45

8

Crazy

Yukon Blonde

3:56

9

The Bluffs

Yukon Blonde

3:59

10

Painting on a Smile

Yukon Blonde

3:13

11

Dear Nancy

Yukon Blonde

2:39

12

This is Spain

Yukon Blonde

5:09

13

Ritual off the Docks

Yukon Blonde

9:15

Vindicator (Deluxe)

Vindicator

Good Times

Your Heart's My Home

You Were Mine

In Love Again / Get Precious

Только её

Mountain Baby

Utopia

El Viaje

All I Need

Just Dance

