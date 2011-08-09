Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
The Sedaka Sessions

Jim Van Slyke

LML Music  • Поп-музыка  • 2011

1

Love Will Keep Us Together

Jim Van Slyke

2:57

2

Brighton

Jim Van Slyke

4:14

3

Breaking up Is Hard to Do

Jim Van Slyke

3:30

4

The Other Side of Me

Jim Van Slyke

3:16

5

The Hungry Years

Jim Van Slyke

4:20

6

The Immigrant

Jim Van Slyke

3:47

7

The Diary

Jim Van Slyke

3:36

8

Medley: Pray for Rain / Laughter in the Rain

Jim Van Slyke

4:35

9

Gone with the Wind

Jim Van Slyke

3:01

10

Medley: Wish I Was a Carousel / One More Ride on the Merry-Go-Round

Jim Van Slyke

6:07

11

That's When the Music Takes Me

Jim Van Slyke

2:52

12

Lonely Night (Angel Face)

Jim Van Slyke

3:43

13

Should've Never Let You Go

Jim Van Slyke

4:05

14

Workin' on a Groovy Thing

Jim Van Slyke

3:59

15

Solitaire

Jim Van Slyke

4:33

