Альбом
Постер альбома Solo Piano: Cliff Carter Performs Top Hits of Van Morrison

Solo Piano: Cliff Carter Performs Top Hits of Van Morrison

Solo Sounds, Cliff Carter

Solo Sounds  • Инструментальная  • 2016

1

Domino

Solo SoundsCliff Carter

2:30

2

And It Stoned Me

Solo SoundsCliff Carter

2:18

3

Have I Told You Lately

Solo SoundsCliff Carter

3:50

4

Wild Night

Solo SoundsCliff Carter

3:10

5

Into the Mystic

Solo SoundsCliff Carter

3:47

6

Caravan

Solo SoundsCliff Carter

2:46

7

Crazy Love

Solo SoundsCliff Carter

2:56

8

Jackie Wilson Said

Solo SoundsCliff Carter

2:15

9

Moondance

Solo SoundsCliff Carter

3:30

10

Brown Eyed Girl

Solo SoundsCliff Carter

2:53

11

Sense of Wonder

Solo SoundsCliff Carter

3:48

12

Someone Like You

Solo SoundsCliff Carter

3:04

