Альбом
Постер альбома Ominous Bloodline

Ominous Bloodline

the Beheaded

Unique Leader Records  • Метал  • 2010

1

Crowned with Repression

the Beheaded

4:11

2

Esoteric Kin

the Beheaded

3:37

3

Conceived to Dominate

the Beheaded

4:36

4

Vaults of Ageless Pain

the Beheaded

4:21

5

Depths of Sore

the Beheaded

1:39

6

Ominous Bloodline

the Beheaded

4:58

7

Ill Remains

the Beheaded

4:14

8

Scourging Repudiation

the Beheaded

3:37

9

Rooted in Profundity

the Beheaded

5:27

