Альбом
Постер альбома I've Gotta Get Back to New York - Live at the Metropolitan Room, New York

I've Gotta Get Back to New York - Live at the Metropolitan Room, New York

Teri Ralston

LML Music  • Разная  • 2008

1

I Love Being Here with You (Live)

Teri Ralston

3:15

2

Adult Education (Live)

Teri Ralston

2:27

3

Interlude - A Reflective Time (Live)

Teri Ralston

0:28

4

Colored Lights (Live)

Teri Ralston

6:07

5

Andy Place I Hang My Hat Is Home - I've Gotta Get Back to New York (Live)

Teri Ralston

3:46

6

Lost in His Arms (Live)

Teri Ralston

3:26

7

Old Friend (Live)

Teri Ralston

3:42

8

Interlude - An Evening with Glynis Johns & Hermoine Gingold (Live)

Teri Ralston

0:39

9

The Man I Love - Another Mr. Right (Live)

Teri Ralston

3:26

10

Interlude - And Then There Was the Bakers Wife, Pt. 1 (Live)

Teri Ralston

1:34

11

In Buddy's Eyes (Live)

Teri Ralston

2:58

12

Make the Most of the Music (Live)

Teri Ralston

3:05

13

Interlude - And Then There Was the Bakers Wife, Pt. 2 (Live)

Teri Ralston

1:33

14

Chanson (Live)

Teri Ralston

3:25

15

Company - Night Music Medley (Live)

Teri Ralston

2:38

16

Interlude - Company (Live)

Teri RalstonPamela Myers

0:45

17

Little Green Apples (Live)

Teri RalstonPamela Myers

4:30

18

Another Hundred People (Live)

Teri RalstonPamela Myers

3:14

19

Marieke (Live)

Teri Ralston

3:51

20

No Fear (Live)

Teri Ralston

3:28

21

The Road Not Taken (Live)

Teri Ralston

4:17

22

Losing My Mind (Live)

Teri Ralston

3:45

