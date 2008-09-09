I've Gotta Get Back to New York - Live at the Metropolitan Room, New York

Слушатели
На основе совпадения вкусов
Ого! Похоже, вы единственный, кто слушает этот трек
Teri Ralston
1
I Love Being Here with You (Live)
2
Adult Education (Live)
3
Interlude - A Reflective Time (Live)
4
Colored Lights (Live)
5
Andy Place I Hang My Hat Is Home - I've Gotta Get Back to New York (Live)
6
Lost in His Arms (Live)
7
Old Friend (Live)
8
Interlude - An Evening with Glynis Johns & Hermoine Gingold (Live)
9
The Man I Love - Another Mr. Right (Live)
10
Interlude - And Then There Was the Bakers Wife, Pt. 1 (Live)
11
In Buddy's Eyes (Live)
12
Make the Most of the Music (Live)
13
Interlude - And Then There Was the Bakers Wife, Pt. 2 (Live)
14
Chanson (Live)
15
Company - Night Music Medley (Live)
16
Interlude - Company (Live)
Teri RalstonPamela Myers
17
Little Green Apples (Live)
18
Another Hundred People (Live)
19
Marieke (Live)
20
No Fear (Live)
21
The Road Not Taken (Live)
22
Losing My Mind (Live)