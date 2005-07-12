Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома In Good Company

In Good Company

Various Artists

LML Music  • Джаз  • 2005

1

The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face

Lee LessackNita Whitaker

4:36

2

The Look of Love

Lee LessackSusan Egan

3:53

3

Sweet Mystery

Lee LessackJon Philip Alman

3:12

4

Never Saw Blue Like That Before

Lee LessackMaryJo Mundy

4:39

5

Open Arms

Lee LessackBrian Lane Green

4:57

6

Bring Back Romance

Lee LessackAnn Hampton Callaway

6:19

7

Here's to You

Lee LessackJohnny Rodgers

3:55

8

Summer Wine

Lee LessackJoanne O'Brien

5:15

9

Vincero Perdero

Lee LessackFranc D'Ambrosio

4:58

10

If You Go Away

Lee LessackMaureen Mcgovern

4:55

11

For Good

Lee LessackStephen Schwartz

4:08

12

Blue Guitar

Lee LessackSusan Werner

3:17

13

Let It Be Me

Lee LessackDavid Burnham

4:00

14

The Rose

Lee LessackAmanda McBroom

3:34

15

Vincent

Lee LessackKen Page

4:45

16

Stay the Night

Lee LessackStacy Sullivan

3:57

17

May I Suggest?

Lee LessackMichael Feinstein

4:35

