18 Original Greatest Hits Volume Three

The Dubliners
1
Three Lovely Lassies from Kimmage
2
Biddy Mulligan
3
The Band Played Waltzing Matilda
4
Lord Inchiquin
5
All for Me Grog
6
The Lifeboat Mona
7
The Lark in the Morning
8
The Mero
9
Down by the Glenside
10
Mcalpine's Fusiliers
11
The Rare Auld Times
12
Weila Waila
13
The Acrobat / The Village Bells
14
Scorn Not His Simplicity
15
Smith of Bristol
16
A Parcel of Rogues
17
The Heather Breeze / The Boyne Hunt
18
The Parting Glass
My Lovely Sea
Amusement Park
Music Bar
Timeout Music
At the Door
Shadow
