Альбом
Постер альбома 18 Original Greatest Hits Volume Three

18 Original Greatest Hits Volume Three

The Dubliners

TY4TM  • Фолк  • 2016

1

Three Lovely Lassies from Kimmage

The Dubliners

2:54

2

Biddy Mulligan

The Dubliners

2:01

3

The Band Played Waltzing Matilda

The Dubliners

6:19

4

Lord Inchiquin

The Dubliners

4:07

5

All for Me Grog

The Dubliners

2:21

6

The Lifeboat Mona

The Dubliners

4:04

7

The Lark in the Morning

The Dubliners

3:08

8

The Mero

The Dubliners

2:54

9

Down by the Glenside

The Dubliners

3:36

10

Mcalpine's Fusiliers

The Dubliners

3:41

11

The Rare Auld Times

The Dubliners

5:32

12

Weila Waila

The Dubliners

2:16

13

The Acrobat / The Village Bells

The Dubliners

3:41

14

Scorn Not His Simplicity

The Dubliners

3:38

15

Smith of Bristol

The Dubliners

2:30

16

A Parcel of Rogues

The Dubliners

4:22

17

The Heather Breeze / The Boyne Hunt

The Dubliners

2:14

18

The Parting Glass

The Dubliners

1:51

