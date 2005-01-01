Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома All Is Calm, All Is Bright

All Is Calm, All Is Bright

D.C. Anderson

LML Music  • Фолк  • 2005

1

Are You Burning, Little Candle

D.C. Anderson

3:49

2

Three Wishes for Christmas

D.C. Anderson

1:41

3

Christmas Island at Christmas Time

D.C. Anderson

1:42

4

Silent Night

D.C. Anderson

3:30

5

Infant Holy

D.C. Anderson

1:25

6

Winter, Fire and Snow

D.C. Anderson

1:03

7

When a Child Is Born

D.C. Anderson

1:42

8

Dickens Carolers

D.C. Anderson

2:37

9

A Marshmallow World

D.C. Anderson

2:14

10

Up on a Mayberry Housetop

D.C. Anderson

0:58

11

I'm Gonna Be an Angel

D.C. Anderson

2:14

12

Hands

D.C. Anderson

3:55

13

The Rest of the Year

D.C. Anderson

2:39

14

The Ups Bell Carol

D.C. Anderson

1:37

15

Department Stores Mean Christmas to Me

D.C. Anderson

2:56

16

Heaven Can't Be Far

D.C. Anderson

3:26

17

O Joyful Children

D.C. Anderson

2:13

