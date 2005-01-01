All Is Calm, All Is Bright

Слушатели
D.C. Anderson
1
Are You Burning, Little Candle
2
Three Wishes for Christmas
3
Christmas Island at Christmas Time
4
Silent Night
5
Infant Holy
6
Winter, Fire and Snow
7
When a Child Is Born
8
Dickens Carolers
9
A Marshmallow World
10
Up on a Mayberry Housetop
11
I'm Gonna Be an Angel
12
Hands
13
The Rest of the Year
14
The Ups Bell Carol
15
Department Stores Mean Christmas to Me
16
Heaven Can't Be Far
17
O Joyful Children
House Concert
Sarasota
Close Companions
I Am Still
The Box Under the Bed
Collected
