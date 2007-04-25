Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Misanthropy / Altruism

Misanthropy / Altruism

Nolens Volens

Tush Records  • Электроника  • 2007

1

Bird

Nolens Volens

4:25

2

Pony

Nolens Volens

4:40

3

Alligator

Nolens Volens

3:45

4

Monkey

Nolens Volens

2:36

5

Rabbit

Nolens Volens

3:25

6

Deer

Nolens Volens

3:13

7

Bat

Nolens Volens

2:31

8

Elephant

Nolens Volens

4:34

9

Squirrel

Nolens Volens

4:54

10

The Laughable Quiet Disinclines the Legitimate Giant

Nolens Volens

18:24

