Альбом
Постер альбома Honolulu to Nashville

Honolulu to Nashville

The Premiere Accordian Band

Scotdisc  • Разная  • 2012

1

Hawaiian War Chant / Hawaiian Tattoo

The Premiere Accordian Band

3:13

2

The Good the Bad and the Ugly / Ghost Riders in the Sky / Bonanza / Dixie

The Premiere Accordian Band

2:32

3

Tiny Bubbles / Pearly Shells

The Premiere Accordian Band

2:49

4

Zambezi / Suco Suco

The Premiere Accordian Band

2:34

5

Wabash Cannonball / The Wreck of the Old '97 / Casey Jones / Turkey in the Straw

The Premiere Accordian Band

2:14

6

Aloha Oe

The Premiere Accordian Band

3:20

7

Tom Hark / Swinging Safari

The Premiere Accordian Band

3:16

8

Green, Green Grass of Home / Release Me

The Premiere Accordian Band

2:39

9

Down by the Shack by the Sea / White Silver Sands

The Premiere Accordian Band

2:52

10

Sea of Heartbreak

The Premiere Accordian Band

2:35

11

I Wanna Be Like You / Bear Necessities (Jungle Book)

The Premiere Accordian Band

3:26

12

Island in the Sun / Yellow Bird / Bali Ha'l / Cheri

The Premiere Accordian Band

4:22

13

Catch Me If You Can / Jambalaya / Crystal Chandeliers

The Premiere Accordian Band

2:33

14

Highland Hula

The Premiere Accordian Band

2:44

15

Stranger on the Shore / Pua Ahini / Beyond the Reef

The Premiere Accordian Band

3:48

16

Laura

The Premiere Accordian Band

2:36

17

Blue Hawaii / Hawaiian Wedding Song

The Premiere Accordian Band

3:03

18

Send Me the Pillow (That You Dream On)

The Premiere Accordian Band

2:42

19

Carolina Moon / Far Away Places

The Premiere Accordian Band

3:33

20

Help Me Make It Through the Night / The Old Rugged Cross / One Day at a Time

The Premiere Accordian Band

4:29

21

My Toot, Toot / The Birdie Song

The Premiere Accordian Band

3:10

22

Today I Started Loving You Again / I Can't Help It (If I'm Still in Love with You)

The Premiere Accordian Band

2:51

23

I Won't Forget You / It's Four in the Morning / There Goes My Everything

The Premiere Accordian Band

3:28

24

Clap Clap Sound

The Premiere Accordian Band

2:47

25

Cryin' Time / Maggie / Tiny Bubbles

The Premiere Accordian Band

3:38

26

Maori Farewell / Aloha Oe

The Premiere Accordian Band

3:39

