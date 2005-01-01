Слушатели
The Band of the Scots Guards
1
A Scottish Fantasy: The Road to the Isles / My Love She's but a Lassie Yet / Wi a Hundred Pipers
2
Heather Mixture: Morag of Dunvegan / Lady Madelina Sinclair / Piper of a Drummond / High Road to Linton / Black Bear
3
Amazing Grace
4
Suite from Hymn of the Highlands: Highland Cathedral / Andross Castle
5
Allandale
6
Dundonnell: Highland Cathedral
7
Lorient Est Grand: The Glasgow City Police Pipe Band / The Duck
8
Highland Cathedral
9
Annie Laurie
10
Sleeping Tune: The Noose Around the Gillies / Alan Mcpherson of Mosspark
11
Do'n Bahn-Righ (To the Lady King)
12
Strathcarron
13
The Boys from Balivanich
14
Spirit of the Highlands
15
Old Scottish Medley (Auld Lang Syne)
16
The Glaswegian: Will Ye Gang Tae Kelvingrove
17
Hector the Hero