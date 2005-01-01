Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Spirit of the Highlands

Spirit of the Highlands

The Band of the Scots Guards

Scotdisc  • Разная  • 2005

1

A Scottish Fantasy: The Road to the Isles / My Love She's but a Lassie Yet / Wi a Hundred Pipers

The Band of the Scots Guards

5:35

2

Heather Mixture: Morag of Dunvegan / Lady Madelina Sinclair / Piper of a Drummond / High Road to Linton / Black Bear

The Band of the Scots Guards

3:17

3

Amazing Grace

The Band of the Scots Guards

5:12

4

Suite from Hymn of the Highlands: Highland Cathedral / Andross Castle

The Band of the Scots Guards

6:37

5

Allandale

The Band of the Scots Guards

3:53

6

Dundonnell: Highland Cathedral

The Band of the Scots Guards

6:12

7

Lorient Est Grand: The Glasgow City Police Pipe Band / The Duck

The Band of the Scots Guards

3:28

8

Highland Cathedral

The Band of the Scots Guards

2:59

9

Annie Laurie

The Band of the Scots Guards

3:13

10

Sleeping Tune: The Noose Around the Gillies / Alan Mcpherson of Mosspark

The Band of the Scots Guards

5:59

11

Do'n Bahn-Righ (To the Lady King)

The Band of the Scots Guards

1:24

12

Strathcarron

The Band of the Scots Guards

6:16

13

The Boys from Balivanich

The Band of the Scots Guards

6:20

14

Spirit of the Highlands

The Band of the Scots Guards

3:08

15

Old Scottish Medley (Auld Lang Syne)

The Band of the Scots Guards

2:47

16

The Glaswegian: Will Ye Gang Tae Kelvingrove

The Band of the Scots Guards

3:02

17

Hector the Hero

The Band of the Scots Guards

6:09

