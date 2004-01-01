Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома FM Broadcast Rotterdam Netherlands October 2004 Part Two

FM Broadcast Rotterdam Netherlands October 2004 Part Two

Tom Waits

Lumi Entertainment Ltd  •  2004

1

-02 Walk Away

Tom Waits

3:58

2

-03 Metropolitan Glide

Tom Waits

5:54

3

-04 What's He Building _

Tom Waits

4:56

4

-05 Shake It

Tom Waits

7:28

5

-06 16 Shells From A Thirty - Ought Six

Tom Waits

6:12

6

-07 Trampled Rose

Tom Waits

4:37

7

-08 House Where Nobody Lives

Tom Waits

4:33

