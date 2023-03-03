Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Swedish Radio Broadcast The Konserthuset Stockholm 20th September 1968 (Early Show)

Swedish Radio Broadcast The Konserthuset Stockholm 20th September 1968 (Early Show)

The Doors

Lumi Entertainment Ltd  •  1968

1

-01 Five To One

The Doors

4:45

2

-02 Love Street

The Doors

3:10

3

-03 Love Me Two Times

The Doors

3:27

4

-04 When The Music's Over

The Doors

9:55

5

-05 A Little Game

The Doors

1:35

6

-06 The Hill Dwellers

The Doors

2:47

7

-07 Light My Fire

The Doors

13:06

8

-08 The Unknown Soldier

The Doors

5:24

