Альбом
Постер альбома WNEW FM Broadcast The Fillmore East New York 27th June 1971.

WNEW FM Broadcast The Fillmore East New York 27th June 1971.

The Beach Boys

Lumi Entertainment Ltd  •  1971

1

Intro with Bill Graham

The Beach Boys

0:08

2

Heroes & Villians [Live]

The Beach Boys

3:53

3

Do It Again [Live]

The Beach Boys

2:52

4

Cottonfields [Live]

The Beach Boys

2:42

5

Help Me Rhonda [Live]

The Beach Boys

4:14

6

Wouldn't It Be Nice [Live]

The Beach Boys

3:00

7

Your Song [Live]

The Beach Boys

4:58

8

Student Demonstration Time [Live]

The Beach Boys

5:16

9

Good Vibrations [Live]

The Beach Boys

4:28

10

California Girls [Live]

The Beach Boys

3:29

11

I Get Around [Live]

The Beach Boys

2:31

12

It's About Time [Live]

The Beach Boys

3:51

