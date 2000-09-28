Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома WLIR FM Broadcast The Ritz New York 28th September 1984 Part Two

WLIR FM Broadcast The Ritz New York 28th September 1984 Part Two

The Bangles

Lumi Entertainment Ltd  •  1984

1

He's Got a Secret

The Bangles

3:34

2

Going Down to Liverpool

The Bangles

4:20

3

Tell Me

The Bangles

2:34

4

Want You

The Bangles

2:46

5

Hero Takes a Fall

The Bangles

3:29

6

I'm Not Talking

The Bangles

3:27

7

Going Home

The Bangles

1:59

8

7 and 7 Is

The Bangles

1:49

9

Dover Beach

The Bangles

3:49

