Альбом
Постер альбома WLIR FM Broadcast The Ritz New York 28th September 1984 Part One

WLIR FM Broadcast The Ritz New York 28th September 1984 Part One

The Bangles

Lumi Entertainment Ltd  •  1984

1

Silent Treatment

The Bangles

2:45

2

The Real World

The Bangles

2:56

3

Restless

The Bangles

2:50

4

Mary Street

The Bangles

2:57

5

Live

The Bangles

2:52

6

All About You

The Bangles

2:55

7

James

The Bangles

3:27

8

Where Were You When I Needed You

The Bangles

3:34

9

I'm In Line

The Bangles

3:19

