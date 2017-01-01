Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Favorite Country Blues Guitar-Piano Duets (1929-1937)

Favorite Country Blues Guitar-Piano Duets (1929-1937)

Various Artists

Yazoo  • Блюз  • 1992

1

Sloppy Drunk Again (1935)

Walter Davis

2:58

2

Don't Sell It, Don't Give It Away (1937)

Buddy Woods

2:31

3

Poker Woman Blues (1929)

Blind Blake

2:42

4

West Side Blues (1929)

Willie Harris

3:03

5

Shook It This Morning Blues (1931)

Joe Evans

3:01

6

Good Gal (1929)

Charlie Spand

3:14

7

New Orleans Stop Time (1936)

Bumble Bee Slim

2:56

8

Tired Of Being Mistreated (1929)

Roosevelt SykesClifford Gibson

3:30

9

Poor Coal Passer (1936)

Springback James

3:11

10

Down In Black Bottom (1931)

Joe Evans

2:39

11

Back To The Woods Blues (1929)

Charlie Spand

3:20

12

Monkey Man Blues (1935)

Cripple Clarence Lofton

3:00

13

Sloppy Drunk Blues (1930)

Leroy Carr

2:57

14

The Blues Is All Wrong (1930)

Leola Manning

3:01

