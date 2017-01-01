Favorite Country Blues Guitar-Piano Duets (1929-1937)

Слушатели
На основе совпадения вкусов
Ого! Похоже, вы единственный, кто слушает этот трек
Various Artists
1
Sloppy Drunk Again (1935)
Walter Davis
2
Don't Sell It, Don't Give It Away (1937)
Buddy Woods
3
Poker Woman Blues (1929)
Blind Blake
4
West Side Blues (1929)
Willie Harris
5
Shook It This Morning Blues (1931)
Joe Evans
6
Good Gal (1929)
Charlie Spand
7
New Orleans Stop Time (1936)
Bumble Bee Slim
8
Tired Of Being Mistreated (1929)
Roosevelt SykesClifford Gibson
9
Poor Coal Passer (1936)
Springback James
10
Down In Black Bottom (1931)
11
Back To The Woods Blues (1929)
12
Monkey Man Blues (1935)
Cripple Clarence Lofton
13
Sloppy Drunk Blues (1930)
Leroy Carr
14
The Blues Is All Wrong (1930)
Leola Manning